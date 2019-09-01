Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck recently retired at the age of 29. What is your view on athletes retiring at a young age?
“Well, you know they made their money, they played their sport, they’re probably hurt. It’s better that they live the rest of their life enjoying it even though they’re beat up so it doesn’t get worse and they’re crippled or something like that.”
Darren Hall, Sierra Vista
“I feel retirement at a young age can be very beneficial whether it’s in their career or finding a different path or ultimately saving themselves from a lot of injury or the exploitation of being such a famous person. A lot of people don’t always want to spend their life living that way. It really depends on what’s going on besides their professional career, everyone has a life outside of that. Then they can take it wherever they want.”
Alexus Newmark, Sierra Vista
“It depends. Sometimes I think when you’re contracted to a community you should give them a little bit of advanced notice, especially how hard it is to prepare for a football season. Basically it’s his business when he retires, but he should have thought it, maybe giving a year advance notice to it. I’m ready to forgive him if he just got hurt and he said you know I just can’t take it anymore and lost his heart. That was better for his team as well. So it’s a complicated answer but if he knew this was coming he should of advised, if he didn’t know than I can respect his decision and I wish him well.”
Steven Melendez, Sierra Vista