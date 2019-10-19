Why do you like to participate in the Bisbee 1000?
“I’ve been participating for about 9-years now. Once I found it, I enjoy it very much with a local running team and train over there. Every Sunday morning starting in April throughout the summer at 6 o’clock in the morning. I’ve previously done about 125 5K’s and a few half marathon’s and this is by far the most challenging and great event that I enjoy running and look forward to it in October.”
Larry Saunders, St. David
“I like participating in the Bisbee 1000 because of the tradition. It’s been going on for a while. Such a wide variety of people compete from all ages, it’s just a fun race. It’s completely different from anything I’ve ever done. It’s probably the hardest and most excruciating race I’ve ever done, so when you’re finally done with it it’s such a great feeling. Everyone just wants to celebrate their completion of it and everyone has fun. It’s a fun race to do, once it’s over!”
Natalie Shalvoy, Hereford
“When I was younger I ran it and it’s the biggest race in town, It’s a challenge and at my age it’s definitely more of a challenge. Because of the feet and the steps and there’s quite a few of them. Being able to get through it is relatively tough so I train for it and everything. It gives me something to train for and to stay in shape.”
Frank Nabity, Sierra Vista