Know Your Neighbor 8/11/2019
Mark Levy
What changes to gun laws would you make, if any?
“I don’t know what the answer is, I hate to not give a yes or a no. We definitely have a problem with violence but I don’t think that taking away everyones rights is the answer either. There’s got to be some kind of middle ground.”
Whitney Gilchriest, Sierra Vista
“I think that we should put a damper on assault rifle sales. Handguns, shotguns and rifles I believe are okay for hunting purposes and protecting your family, but assault rifles are built for assault. We don’t do that”
Raymond Thomas, Sierra Vista
“I think the laws we have right now are good. We just actually need to enforce them. There are felons out there who have guns, which by law they’re not supposed to. I like the gun laws, I like the Second Amendment, I own my own guns.”
Cassandra Butler, Sierra Vista