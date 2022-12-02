PHOENIX — A federal judge has ordered the lawyers for two failed Republican candidates to pay the legal fees of attorneys for Maricopa County.

In an extensive order, Judge John Tuchi said there were a series of factual and legal problems in the lawsuit filed earlier this year against the county seeking to require that ballots in this year's elections be counted by hand.

