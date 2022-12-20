Election 2022 Arizona

FILE - Kari Lake, Arizona Republican candidate for governor, speaks to supporters at the Republican watch party in Scottsdale, Ariz., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. A judge on Monday, Dec. 19 dismissed part of a lawsuit filed by Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, but will allow her to call witnesses in an attempt to prove that she lost because of misconduct by election officials.

 Ross D. Franklin — AP

PHOENIX — Losing gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake is entitled to try to prove in court that someone in Maricopa County illegally tinkered with ballot printers resulting in lost votes for her, a judge ruled late Monday.

In a 13-page decision, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson said he was not deciding on the merits of Lake’s claim of intentional misconduct, one of the legal grounds in Arizona to contest an election. That, he said, will come after a two-day trial set to start Wednesday.

