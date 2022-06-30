While we are in a lull with the COVID-19 pandemic, we are still engaged in another public health crisis — mass shootings. The problem with this crisis is there is no vaccine or booster shots to mitigate a mass shooting “pandemic.”
Mass shootings are devastating to hospitals and medical personnel in rural areas because Level 1 trauma centers are not readily available. In our case, the closest one is in Tucson. This means transporting a victim for high level trauma treatment is a major challenge. Transporting a victim by helicopter is normally the only feasible way.
While the media reports the deaths in a mass shooting, the number injured and in need of emergency care is sometimes neglected. According to ABC News, for every one person killed in a mass shooting event, six additional people are seriously injured.
The physical damage an assault rifle can inflict on an individual is horrendous, and a shooting victim can bear the scars of a shooting for years to come.
According to Dr. Joseph Sakran from John Hopkins University Hospital, 44% of assault weapon victims leave the hospital with functional disabilities, and 13% require long term care.
So how did we get in this situation?
Centuries ago, the citizens of our republic were all expected to serve in a militia for the country. They had their Brown Bess muskets at the ready in the event England or any threat presented itself and threatened a newly formed republic. These citizens, wanting to ensure that their Brown Bess could not be taken from them, enacted the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
A flintlock musket’s rate of fire was from two to four rounds per minute depending on the skill of the shooter. In contrast, current assault rifles have a rate of fire of 600 plus rounds per minute, depending on the weapon.
Would the framers of the Constitution have written the Second Amendment if they knew what type of weapon they were authorizing people to bear?
One of the arguments often heard is that gun control is contrary to our individual rights as citizens. Yet, I have to wonder if fourth graders don’t have a right to go to school in the morning and expect to come home safely in the afternoon.
The focus of the problem is assault rifles and the ease of obtaining them on the open market.
It seems to me that gun responsibility is at the heart of the problem. I have often wondered why anyone would want/need to own an assault weapon. Assault weapons, such as the AR-15 and similar weapons, are designed for one purpose — to kill. They are not hunting rifles, they are not marksmanship weapons, they are killing tools.
According to Statistics Canada, 277 people in Canada were murdered by guns in 2020. And what about the United States in 2020? There were 19,384 murders by guns in the United States according to the Pew Research Institute.
But there’s a light at the end of the firing range, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was just signed into law. One aspect of this new law is to increase support for mental health issues, a much needed action to cure one aspect of the problem.
It took shootings at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. to push this law through Congress. And while there are many provisions still needed, I think we have to be thankful something was accomplished.
Passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was a victory for bipartisanship, but it has not solved a public health crisis.
LANNY A. KOPE, EdD has been a hospital trustee for more than 30 years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the immediate past board chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as chair of the American Hospital Association’s Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is a University of Phoenix faculty member in health care as well as serving as a member of the Cochise County Board of Health.