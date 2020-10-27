BENSON — The night sky over Benson will glow with a spectacular display for the third annual Lantern Festival.
Slated for Nov. 7, the festival is from 3 to 8 p.m. with a lineup of family activities at the San Pedro Golf Course.
The event features music, dancing, merchandise, food and beverage vendors and a free kids zone.
Families come with blankets and lawn chairs and sprawl out on the course driving range until the spectacular lantern release lights up the night sky at 8 p.m.
For ticket information, go to the city’s website at www.cityofbenson.com, or visit The Lantern Festival-Benson, AZ on Facebook.