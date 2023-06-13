kaiser01a.jpg

Sen. Steve Kaiser

 Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services FILE

PHOENIX — A Republican state senator pushing a major overhaul of city zoning rules he contends will spur construction of more affordable housing has reached a deal on a slimmed-down plan with the League of Arizona Cities and Towns, whose opposition had halted the effort for the past six months.

Sen. Steve Kaiser told Capitol Media Services that the most contentious parts of his initial proposal are now gone. They included provisions giving developers the absolute right to build apartment complexes on any property near a light rail or streetcar line regardless of current zoning, major restrictions on parking requirements for new construction, strict timelines for rezoning request approvals and limiting public opposition to proposed developments.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?