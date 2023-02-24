PHOENIX — Arizona lawmakers are giving a big thumbs up to the party drug known as ecstasy and turning on to hallucinogenic magic mushrooms too.

But don’t take this wrong — they’re not pushing the drugs for the usual recreational uses.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?