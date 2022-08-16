Purchase Access

Congressional investigators have opened a review of sexual misconduct in the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program of the U.S. military in the wake of reports that dozens of teenage girls had been abused at the hands of their instructors.

In a letter sent Monday to military leaders, including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the lawmakers said they were seeking information on how many misconduct reports had been received, how they had been investigated and how often the military inspected school JROTC programs.

