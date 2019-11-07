REGION — Bisbee and Buena football teams hit the road Friday for their first round game of the 2019 postseason.
No. 10 Bisbee travels to Thatcher to play the three-time defending champs for the 2A Conference. Bisbee finished the season with an 8-2 record and returns to the playoffs after missing the cut last year.
Seniors RJ Wright, Dano Lopez and Hunter Perry will be looked to carry the Pumas on Friday as they have all season. Wright as 1165 passing yards on 81 completions. Lopez has been his favorite target as he leads Bisbee with 866 receiving yards. Perry is the Pumas leader on the ground with 1386 yards in 168 carries.
No. 9 Buena heads north to take on Sunrise Mountain in Peoria. This is the Colts first trip to the postseason since 2013. Buena finished with an 8-2 overall record. The Colts are lead by Jovoni Borbon, Tory Walters and Keyon Taylor offensively and Jesse Avina and Will Stemler lead Buena in total tackles.
Kickoff for both games is scheduled for 7 p.m.