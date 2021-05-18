HUACHUCA CITY — When Joseph and Marilyn Ludi lost their Sierra Vista home and all belongings in a devastating fire on May 6, a local nonprofit organization and its team of volunteers rallied around the couple.
Southern Arizona Humanitarian Aid Rescue Alliance (SAHARA), a Huachuca City-based nonprofit co-founded by Jredia Newton and Rick Hackney five years ago, was on scene the afternoon of the fire.
“This couple lost everything, including their home, three dogs, two vehicles and a motorhome,” said Newton. “It’s so traumatic for families to go through something like this, so anything we can do to help them as they cope with losses and transition into a new living arrangement is part of what we do.”
On Friday, Hackney met with Joseph Ludi at his daughter’s mobile home in lower Huachuca City to discuss a list of repairs and improvements that needed to be done to make the mobile home more habitable.
“Joseph and Marilyn (Ludi) are moving in with their daughter (Kathryn Ludi) while they get back on their feet, but her mobile home is in pretty bad condition,” Hackney said. “It needs extensive work. The roof is in good shape, but it needs new flooring, plumbing, electrical work and a lot of structural repairs.”
Whetstone resident Duane Kartchner — one of several Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) members volunteering to help the family — was at the property to assess plumbing repairs.
“We were planning to fix this mobile home up anyway, but this is forcing us to move the process along faster,” Ludi said. “We’re so grateful to all the people who have come together to help our family. Along with Rick and Jredia, different people in the community, the Vietnam Veterans Association and volunteers from the LDS church are helping. This is an amazing community.”
SAHARA's start
When they started SAHARA in 2016, Newton and Hackney operated the nonprofit out of their home in Whetstone for four years. In August of 2020 they moved SAHARA into a more convenient location at 425 Huachuca Boulevard in Huachuca City where they have a thrift store and food pantry. While officially open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, SAHARA responds to emergencies 24-7, Hackney said.
“When people in need call us for help, we respond, day or night. We’ve responded to a number of house fires through the years as well as other emergencies.”
SAHARA provides people with vouchers where they can take what they need from the thrift store, which is filled with clothing, appliances, toys for kids, household decor, kitchen items, furniture and pet supplies. SAHARA also has a food pantry which is used to distribute food boxes stocked with donations from the community, Salvation Army and other organizations that contribute to the nonprofit’s food distribution efforts.
“We’re also putting together wildland firefighter comfort kits,” Hackney said. “Because it’s so dry, fire season is expected to be pretty bad this year, so we’re anticipating a real need for these. The kits are filled with essentials like toothpaste and toothbrushes, soaps, shampoo, conditioner, foot powder and hand sanitizer,” he said.
The thrift store holds a monthly yard sale which helps to showcase and move items that are stored in the building, Newton said.
“Since we’re a 501(c)(3), people can use the donations they give us as tax write-offs,” Newton added. “We get some pretty incredible donations through here. And 100 percent of everything we make goes right back to our emergency relief to those in need.”
One of the nonprofit’s future plans is to start an eBay account, giving shoppers a convenient way to view items housed in the thrift store.
As with most nonprofits, SAHARA has a group of core volunteers, but could always use more.
“Our volunteers work hard as a team and they’re what makes this nonprofit possible,” Hackney said. “We are Team SAHARA, with Linda Stanley, Kyle O’Hare, Julie Colburn and her family and Sue Lydakis as our dedicated, long-term volunteers.”
Both Newton and Hackney also spoke fondly of now-deceased volunteer Karl Croffoot, who died in January.
“We would be remiss not to mention Karl,” said Hackney, who pointed to a plaque in Croffoot’s memory mounted on the thrift store wall. “Everyone who came through here loved his friendly smile and caring spirit.”
That sense of spirit is why O’Hare enjoys volunteering at SAHARA.
“I feel as though we’re doing something really good for our community and because of that, people in this community are very supportive of what we’re doing,” he said. “Volunteering here has been an amazing experience. All of us have the same philosophy; we enjoy lending a helping hand to people in need. Our hearts are in this.”