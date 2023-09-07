Cal Thomas' recent column 'More climate fiction', could more accurately be called 'more climate denying.'
Thomas suggests Canadian wildfires, which have burned more than 35 million acres, could have been prevented with clearing underbrush and removing old trees, but does he understand how large an area this is and the potential cost?
Cited as the basis for his denial and dismissal of climate science is “a letter signed by 1,609 scientists who say there is no climate emergency." The 'World Climate Declaration' was released by Climate Intelligence Foundation CLINTEL, founded in 2019 by Dutchmen Guus Berkhout, a retired Shell Oil geophysicist, and journalist Marcel Crok.
Both have been accused of receiving money from fossil fuel companies to finance their climate change-skeptical work. Of the cited 1,609 signatories, less than 1% describe themselves as climatologists or climate scientists, 21% were engineers, many linked to the fossil fuel industry. Other signers include lobbyists, biologists, chemists, physicists, retired geologists a cardiologist, an air conditioning engineer, and a commercial fisherman.
Many have strong political, professional, and financial connections to the fossil fuel industry and influential think tanks known for working to protect fossil-fuel industry and thwart climate action. The claims in this “Declaration” have been widely debunked. A 2021 report by Cornell University found that “99.9% of more than 88,000 climate change studies agree that humans have accelerated the phenomenon, largely due to carbon emissions.” Anyone reading real news, environmental, conservation, and scientific publications knows; too many climate events are occurring to deny the climate is changing for the worse.
