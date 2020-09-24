To the editor:
Yesterday I received in the mail a plea for donations from the US Deputy Sheriff's Association in Merrifield, VA.
I doubt if this is a legitimate organization and since it is based in Virginia,. I further doubt if any of the donations would benefit Cochise County. Both the Cochise County Sheriff's Department and the Sierra Vista Police Department said that they see these every day and are too busy to check them out. I will toss this and give my donations to local organizations like the Salvation Army, Good Neighbor Alliance or St. Vincent's de Paul. Let's keep our donations local.
Carole Anderson
Sierra Vista