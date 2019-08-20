In praise of radio
To the Editor:
I was quite pleased to see a column extolling National Radio Day — and then realized that you completely neglected to mention the one radio station that has provided quality programming for years — KBRP-LP, 96.1, in Bisbee. Most of the programming and music for this non-commercial community radio station is provided by local volunteer DJs who play a wide variety of music which appeals to a broad range of musical tastes. KBRP is live streamed and its recent programs are all archived on line.
The station also hosts The Farm & Ranch Report, a 1/2 weekly comedy show that lampoons everyone and everything in “Cochise County, Hidalgo County and the Kush-covered highlands of northern Sonora” — including your newspaper. One of the show’s regular skits is the Farm and Ranch Report Trading Post, which is offered as a humorous tribute to the “late, but oh-so-great Trading Post Daddy of Them All,” Howard Henderson.
You’d be amazed at what you’ll find outside of Sierra Vista — but still in your readership area — if you just turn on the radio — or look on the internet.
Mike Anderson
Bisbee