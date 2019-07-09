Dear Editor,
We are so pleased to announce the successful launch of the Little Library Bookstore (LLB) located adjacent to the Sierra Vista Library. The building itself was built with the idea of having a bookstore in the same facility so that folks in the community could visit the Library and then conveniently wander over to the Bookstore to peruse the used books that had been donated by the community.
This is the second Friends of the Library non-profit bookstore for our area and our primary purpose is to provide all profits to go directly to the SV Public Library. Affectionately known as the LLB, we are very pleased that we have already been able to make three financial donations totaling $7,500 to the programs and services that our Library offers to Sierra Vista and the surrounding areas. All income through the sale of books, puzzles, CDs and DVDs goes directly to the library with no overhead expenses, a definite win-win for all!
And now that it is officially Springtime, with so many folks having the good intentions for doing a thorough Spring-cleaning of their closets, bookshelves and garages, we would greatly appreciate any and all donations to the LLB! These can be brought to the Library or right next door to the Little Library Bookstore, with the knowledge that every single donation contributes to the increase in literacy for our community.
Mary Cunningham, President
The Board of the Little Library Bookstore
Hereford