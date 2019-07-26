To the Editor:
A big thank you to all of those in our community who helped us meet our goal for the 2018 swim season. Together we raised $13,000! A special thanks to Laura and the Bisbee Observer.
This year we are happy to say that swim lessons and water aerobics classes were added. Thank you, Joni and Loretta.
The number of swimmers this year has been incredible; so many people enjoy the pool every day. Sadly, the open swim season will be over at the end of July, but lap swim continues through September.
Our biggest thank you goes to Josh White, the greatest pool manager ever (please come back next year!).
Signed,
Angelika Johnson, Cado Daily, KayLynn Cummins, Deb Young, Gretchen Michaels
Friends of the Bisbee Pool