T the editor:
This letter went to Vista Transit and all Council Members:
My first experience with Vista Transit when I moved back here in 2018 after having been gone a few years was not good. I looked online at the schedule , walked over to the bus stop in front of the police station and waited and waited and waited in the August heat. I called Vista Transit and was told the bus no longer stops there and if I want info about routes, I must call. CALL??? Every time I want to ride the bus?.
I have a lot of experience with computer usage and some experience with website building and editing. . It is my opinion that if a business has a website it should be accurate or it is of no use. This is especially true with a public service website. Vista Transit serves a vulnerable segment of the Sierra Vista community.
I am visually impaired and it is difficult for me to read the announcements posted inside the bus. Online is the best source of information. I cannot depend on the website to have accuracy, current information..
The Orange route has been split for months but the old route is still posted online. There are some temporary schedule changes coming up this month and that is nothing online either.
Having experience with editing websites, it is easy to post a notice regarding changes. I never understood why Vista Transit doesn't do that. It would be so easy.
Judy Marcheski
Sierra Vista