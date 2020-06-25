Initiative on cycling a big move to save lives
To the editor:
So many aspects of our lives have changed drastically due to COVID-19. The silver lining in all of this is many more people are getting outside more. There are many more cyclist, runners, and walkers out there on or near the roads, which, in turn, makes it that much more important for drivers to stay diligent. It is both the responsibility of the cyclist, runner, and driver to maintain that mutual respect…to follow the rules of the road and watch out for each other.
After reading about the latest cyclist death, Vincente Abril of Bisbee, it is even more important to spread awareness of the #itcouldbeme initiative to humanize cyclist.
As a local leader for #itcouldbeme (www.itcouldbeme.org) and a triathlete, I am doing all that I can to change the narrative between cyclist and motorist to help make the roads safer for EVERYONE. This initiative really hits home for me. In 2011, I was hit by a driver while running in Sierra Vista.
#itcouldbeme was founded by Triny Willerton after she was hit by a car while cycling. One of the goals of #itcouldbeme is to humanize cyclist. We are not just a set of wheels, a helmet, and sunglasses out there. We are moms, dads, husbands, wives, sisters, brothers, daughters, sons, friends, coworkers, and fellow community members.
If you only do one thing as a driver, take those few extra seconds when passing a cyclist to ensure everyone is safe. Those few seconds can save so many lives.
Cynthia Perry
Sierra Vista