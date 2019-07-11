July 11, 2019
Editor
Sierra Vista Herald
As the former commander of the local Sierra Vista chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, I was deeply troubled to read about the unfortunate Childs-Weathers imbroglio that started with a service dog off leash and ended with a distraught wife verbally defending her husband who has been classified as 100-percent medically disabled by the VA.
Both veterans served their country in combat. Childs, 72, was a Green Beret in Vietnam. Weathers, 49, was an infantry Marine in the Gulf War (Desert Storm). Both were wounded. Both were decorated. Both left active duty with a well-deserved honorable discharge.
For them to have so much in common, they should be comrades-in-arms. They should have shaken hands, slapped backs, and congratulated each other for still being vertical and ventilated. It is sad to see they butted heads instead and their pointless Stolen Valor dispute end up on the front page of the Herald.
Even as a retired Marine and Vietnam veteran, I refuse to take sides because I have heartfelt empathy for both veterans -- Army and Marine. However, for grown men to count and compare medals is like Boy Scouts counting and comparing merit badges.
To tally military medals is ridiculous. Pawn shops are full of them, and medals don't put gas in the tank or food on the table or make mortgage payments. Most military medals end up misplaced and forgotten in the back of a bottom dresser drawer, in a dusty trunk in the attic, or in a flea market.
At this point, I respectfully suggest Childs and Weathers both take a close look at the headstones in the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery. The epitaphs engraved thereon cryptically reflect the medals awarded to deceased veterans: SS, BS, PH, etc. That is where the absurd accounting of medals all finally ends, and they don't account for much except as mute marble reminders that once upon a time older American warriors walked among us, most of whom did so quietly without making a mindless fuss about a fellow vet's DD-214.
The majority of American citizens don't know what a DD-214 discharge document is anyway. And if they knew, they probably wouldn't see an emotional issue to get wrought-up about in the fine-print of section 13 listing decorations, medals, and badges earned by the veteran while on active duty. After all, the DD-214 is just another piece of government paper that most vets invariably lose track of over the years.
Semper Fidelis,
Don Price
Colonel of Marines, ret.
Arizona Veterans' Hall of Fame Member
