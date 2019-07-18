Re your article "Bisbee makes statement:
To the Editor:
I agree that compassion for people, for animals in difficult circumstances is an admirable trait. However, there are a few facts that the participants of these vigils seem unwilling to acknowledge.
1. The U.S. is not responsible for the detainees being in these facilities. They (or their parents) made the decision to enter our country illegally.
2. I have no objection to folks seeking a better standard of living but, again, the U.S. is not responsible for the conditions from which these people are trying to escape.
3. History/statistics prove that substantial percentages of illegal immigrants have little ability/intention of being self sufficient, productive members of our society. They learn about the liberal welfare system here and just want a free ride at the expense of the hard working U.S. Citizen.
4. Additionally, a vast majority of some groups have no intention of peacefully joining our culture and openly demonstrate an ingrained, deep hatred for our way of life. Their stated goal is world domination under a theocracy based on their religion.
5. The U.S. does not have UNLIMITED resources. We are not obligated to be the end all solution (lifeboat) to hardship for the whole planet. In fact, tens of millions of dollars are distributed in the form of foreign aid when critical needs of our own people are going unfunded.
There are no simple solutions to global tribulations. However, the U.S. taxpayer is NOT obligated to be the sole problem solver.
Sincerely,
G. L. Reese
Sierra Vista