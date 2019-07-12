To the Editor:
For two and a half years I have observed the moral decline of a country I have proudly called home. I watched while the man, currently in the White House, has tried to change this country to an oligarchy, or worse yet, a dictatorship. Sadly no one has tried to stop this madness.
Since when has this country given approval to rip children from their families or place human beings in cages like animals?
When has it become permissible to hate people just because they are different or think differently than we do? When has it become acceptable to just offer “thoughts and prayers,” when many of our citizens or students have been massacred, instead of actively passing legislation to correct these heinous crimes?
We have a man in the White House who says nothing and does not condemn these actions. “Thoughts and prayers,” just DO NOT WORK without action.
We’ve had a foreign power interfere in our democracy and many in authority positions just don’t care. Have they too been compromised? I know of one who has been compromised. Men and women who have defended or are defending this country DO NOT want to see it compromised.
I have heard this man, in the White House, claim he had no knowledge of interference or any secret meetings taking place in Trump hotels or Mideast countries.
If you know anything about administrative management, and you understand micro-management, then people will realize that micro-managers know what the situation is at all times and our White House man is a micro-manager.
The United States is a democracy. To make it work, we have a system of checks and balances. The Legislative, Executive, and Judicial branches all take an oath of office. They promise to serve, protect, and defend the constitution. That means our constitution is a very important document and must be defended all the time.
I believe that for our democracy to survive all people in all branches of government remember their oath and “Preserve, Protect, and Defend the Constitution” of the United States of America.
Thomas Jefferson said, “The Price of Liberty is Eternal Vigilance.” Citizens-resist-organize vote.
Terry L. Reeves,
Hereford