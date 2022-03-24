Before the ancient political powers made an important decision in domestic or international affairs, they consulted both scientific and spiritual leaders of society. This meant consulting bird omens representing nature. It also meant consulting the views of society’s high priests, whose responsibility was to be in tune with the heavenly gods, and the nation’s law and history. Leaders wanted their decisions to be both successful and righteous.
The problem today is that science takes a back seat and spirituality is almost entirely lacking in the environment of Washington, D.C. For example, why on Earth tempt war as Biden did when he resolutely refused to support Ukrainian neutrality in the beginning, only to consider neutrality at the peace talks after immeasurable carnage and homelessness?
The reason is that Biden’s supposedly humane political advisers want success in the 2022 and 2024 elections more than happiness for Ukrainians. That is selfish personal political science, not real science.
Our level of science consulted is even less than what birds provided anciently. At least birds flew away from danger, and reminded society to do the same. Today, we are doing the opposite.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone