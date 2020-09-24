To the editor:
I am not trying to reach Trump supporters with this letter. I hope to reach Republicans and Independents who have looked around at their country and their state and are far from enthusiastically cheering “four more years!”
You, like the majority of Americans, don't trust Trump to handle the single largest issue facing the country: The pandemic and economic collapse it has caused. You may also sense that American democracy is at risk.
My concern here is that many long-term Republican and Independent voters may reject Trump but still vote Republican on some of or the rest of the ballot. This is a BIG mistake if you really want to reject Trump and Trumpism.
Please understand that Trump got where he is today with help from years of Republican complicity with the kind of corruption and incompetence that Trump epitomizes. Notice that the transformation of the GOP into a cult of personality is so complete that Republicans didn’t even bother to present a platform at their own convention.
Did you know that, according to current court precedents, any state with a Republican-controlled legislature can nullify a Biden win of the popular vote there, and hand that state to Trump?
Defeating Trumpism depends on a wholesale rejection of Trump’s enablers. The only decent, sensible, (and, yes, even conservative) position is to vote against this Republican Party at EVERY level.
Please vote Democrat up and down the ballot on November 3rd, and please tell your friends to do the same.
Jeff Sturges
Sierra Vista