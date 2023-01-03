LIBRARIES TIKTOK

Celia Greer, far left, a teen coordinator at the Kankakee Public Library, with her colleague Tamara Martinez at the library in Kankakee, Ill., on Nov. 20, 2022. The pandemic hurt children’s reading skills, so librarians are doing what it takes to connect them with books — including dance routines on TikTok.

 LAWRENCE AGYEI NYT

The pandemic wiped out decades of progress in children’s reading skills. So what’s a librarian hoping to engage children and teenagers with books and reading to do?

“Meet them where they are,” said Sara Day, a teen services librarian at the Woodland Public Library in Woodland, California. And that, she said, is on TikTok.

