Libraries in the Phoenix area are eliminating late fees to bring back cardholders of all ages.

 Jessica Herrera Cronkite News

PHOENIX – COVID-19 closed libraries across the Valley and interrupted most services and programs. Now, more than two years into the pandemic, library systems are thinking outside the book to bring back cardholders of all ages.

They’re doing it two ways.

