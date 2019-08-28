Bisbee
Copper Queen Library
6 Main St.
San Jose Library Annex
519 Melody Lane
520-432-4232
Everything is free unless a price is noted.
Thursday, August 29
The STEAM Ahead Kids’s Club meets from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Annex. Parents, caregivers, and their children will read about a do projects in science, technology, engineering, art and math.
Yoga Instructor Sharon Stetter's Kids Yoga and Mindfulness Class is a fun and engaging program for kids ages 3 - 8. The group meets from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. Children stretch, move, and grow physically, socially and emotionally, while having a ton of fun. Mats are provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own towel or mat to work on.
Friday, August 30
Play in the science lab and conduct your own experiments. The Annex presents Science Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a guided program from 1 to 3 p.m.
There’s a Maker Space at the Annex where you can create projects and work up your own ideas. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Bisbee-area parents, caregivers, and toddlers meet for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and songs at Preschool Story Hour starting at 10:30 a.m.
Saturday August 31
It’s Altered Books time! Artists and community members from all over are cutting and pasting and sewing books and parts of books into a great variety of objets d’art. Enjoy the fun, competition, and suspense of the silent auction for each piece you must have. Funds go toward Copper Queen Library programming. The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. at Central School Project, 43 Howell Ave. in Bisbee.
Monday September 2
It’s Labor Day!
Tuesday September 3
Join Mary Anne Capehart from Water Wise at 5:30 p.m. for a presentation on Cochise County watersheds. Water Wise is a program specializing in education and outreach, so residents can learn how to conserve water, reduce groundwater pumping and save money.
Wednesday September 4
The San Jose Annex's Little Book Club is for parents and caregivers and children ages birth to five. Enjoy an hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., of reading, singing, crafts, and creative movement. Snacks are provided, and books are there to sign out and take home.
Sierra Vista
Sierra Vista Public Library
2600 E. Tacoma Ave.
520-458-4225
Thursday, August 29
Mason jars are a timeless classic for home décor. Bring your own jars (size 16 oz or less) and we’ll show you some simple decoupage and paint crafts to cozy up your home for Fall. This free program is for ages 16 and older. Space is limited. First-come, first-served as supplies last.
Friday, August 30
It’s Teen Paint Night. Artists in grades 8 through 12 can paint in the style of “our favorite Afro-sporting, gentle-voiced painter.” All supplies are provided, and you don’t need to register.
Monday, September 2
Happy Labor Day
Tuesday, September 3
Baby Time meets at 10:20 a.m. and is geared to children birth to 18 months. Babies will enjoy songs, movement activities, rhymes, board books, and playtime. Adult participation is encouraged.
Learn the basics of computers, creating documents and email set-up. Perfect for the beginner! “Computing Made Easy” classes are held on the first and second Tuesday of the month from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the programming conference room. Please call to register as space is limited. For ages 18 and older.
Huachuca City Library
506 Gonzales Blvd.
520-456-1063
Their fall season is gearing up. In the meantime, check out these resources and activities:
Books and DVDs
Copying, Printing, and Faxing
Public Computers
Free Digital Literacy (computer) Classes
Summer Reading Program
Coding Club on Mondays at 3:45 pm
Electronics Class on Tuesdays at 3:30 ( 3rd grade and up)
Toddler/Preschool Storytime on Wednesdays at 10:30 am
Spotlight on Speaker Program featuring educational speakers for adults – on various Thursdays at 11:00 am, September through April
Fun Fridays with STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) on Fridays at 1:30 pm
Tombstone City Library
210 S. 4th St.
520-457-3612
Hours 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.
The Tombstone City Library is located in the heart of historic Tombstone, and offers books, movies, and a variety of special programs as well as access to materials from public libraries across Cochise County.