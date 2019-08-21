Bisbee
Copper Queen Library
6 Main St.
San Jose Library Annex
519 Melody Lane
520-432-4232
Everything is free unless a price is noted.
Thursday, August 22
• The STEAM Ahead Kids’s Club meets from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Annex. Parents, caregivers, and their children will read about a do projects in science, technology, engineering, art and math.
Friday, August 23
• Play in the science lab and conduct your own experiments. The Annex presents Science Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a guided program from 1 to 3 p.m. Elise Gornish, who will be speaking later at the Royale, will run the program.
• There’s a Maker Space at the Annex where you can create projects and work up your own ideas. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Bisbee-area parents, caregivers, and toddlers meet for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and songs at Preschool Story Hour starting at 10:30 a.m.
Monday, August 26
• Come to an hour of Open Play at San Jose Library Annex, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Preschoolers birth to five can play with toys, create art, and read books while parents and caregivers socialize and make new connections.
• Ken Lamberton leads the Poetry Critique Society starting at 5:30 p.m. Bring your work for gentle criticism.
Tuesday, August 27
• “The History of the Border” begins at 5:30 p.m. Cochise College History Instructor Becky Orozco presents tells how the 3000-mile barrier came to be and what it means today.
Wednesday, August 28
• The San Jose Annex’s Little Book Club is for parents and caregivers and children ages birth to five. Enjoy an hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., of reading, singing, crafts, and creative movement. Snacks are provided, and books are there to sign out and take home.
Sierra Vista
Sierra Vista Public Library
2600 E. Tacoma Ave.
520-458-4225
Everything is free unless a price is noted.
Thursday, August 22
• End your day on a peaceful note in Sunset Meditation with Maydewell Yoga on the Library’s outdoor stage. Bring a meditation/yoga mat, some water, and be prepared to relax to the sound of the amazing singing bowls. This event is perfect for those to try meditation for the first time, or those seasoned yogis who need an end of the week break. This event is for adults and teens ages 14 and up. No registration is required.
Friday, August 23
• Explore big ideas with other intelligent people Join Socrates Cafe for a friendly exchange of ideas between people of diverse backgrounds. For ages 18 and older. Runs from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
• Crafty Diem: 8-Bit Perler Beads are the building blocks for video-game inspired 8-bit creations! This program is for grades 7 through 12.
Saturday, August 24
• Books and Art for Kids continues this Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Create artwork similar to what you see in your favorite picture book. During each of three sessions, children dive into different styles of artwork and create a piece of their own in that style. For second through fifth grade. Space is limited. Registration is required for each session. Call to sign up. The group meets August 24 also.
Sunday, August 25
• Start your Sunday with a good stretch and a workout. Bring a towel, yoga mat, and water to this functional fitness class designed to increase flexibility and balance, as well as posture. The movements draw from ballet, Pilates and yoga. This is not a dance class and is designed for all levels of fitness. Ages 16 and up welcome; no registration is required. Enter the library through the patio doors.
Monday, August 26
• LEGO Club meets from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Build away! We provide the LEGOs, you provide the imagination. This free event is recommended for ages 6-12 and no registration is required.
Wednesday, August 27
• Little LEGO Builders meets at 5:30 p.m. Recommended for children ages 1 to 4 who love to build with Duplos and other blocks.
Huachuca City Library
506 Gonzales Blvd.
520-456-1063
• Here are some of the activities the library offers on a regular basis:
• Coding Club on Mondays at 3:45 p.m.
• Electronics Class on Tuesdays at 3:30 (3rd grade and up).
• Toddler/Preschool Storytime on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
• Spotlight on Speaker Program featuring educational speakers for adults – on various Thursdays at 11 a.m., September through April.
• Fun Fridays with STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) on Fridays at 1:30 p.m.
• Of course they have books and dvds; copying, printing, and faxing; public computers; and free digital literacy (computer) classes.
Tombstone City Library
210 S. 4th St.
520-457-3612
Hours 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.
• The Tombstone City Library is located in the heart of historic Tombstone, and offers books, movies, and a variety of special programs as well as access to materials from public libraries across Cochise County.