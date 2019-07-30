Bisbee
Copper Queen Library
6 Main St.
San Jose Library Annex
519 Melody Lane
520-432-4232
Everything is free unless a price is noted.
Thursday, August 1
The STEAM Ahead Kids’s Club meets from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Annex. Parents, caregivers, and their children will read about a do projects in science, technology, engineering, art and math.
Yoga Instructor Sharon Stetter's Kids Yoga and Mindfulness Class is a fun and engaging program for kids ages 3 - 8. The group meets from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. Children stretch, move, and grow physically, socially and emotionally, while having a ton of fun. Mats are provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own towel or mat to work on.
Friday, August 2
The Annex presents Science Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a guided program from 1 to 3 p.m. Play in the science lab and conduct your own experiments.
There’s a Maker Space at the Annex where you can create projects and work up your own ideas. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Bisbee-area parents, caregivers, and toddlers meet for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and songs at Preschool Story Hour starting at 10:30 a.m.
Get some help preparing for the Altered Book Show. Tamara Page will lead an Assemblage Boxes Workshop from noon to 3 p.m. Pre-but blank books and art materials will be provided. Bring embellishments. Space is limited, so stop by the front desk or call to sign up.
Monday August 5
Come to an hour of Open Play at San Jose Library Annex, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Preschoolers birth to five can play with toys, create art, and read books while parents and caregivers socialize and make new connections.
Tuesday August 6
Learn about the lives of soldiers on the trail of Geronimo. It wasn’t particularly romantic, and liquor was their worst enemy. Kim Allen Scott presents “Whiskey is the Enemy Most Formidable” at 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday August 7
The San Jose Annex's Little Book Club is for parents and caregivers and children ages birth to five. Enjoy an hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., of reading, singing, crafts, and creative movement. Snacks are provided, and books are there to sign out and take home.
Sierra Vista
Sierra Vista Public Library
2600 E. Tacoma Ave.
520-458-4225
Everything is free unless a price is noted.
Friday, August 2
Kill just an hour discussing mystery with fellow mystery buffs at An Hour to Kill, starting at 1 p.m. Bring a bag lunch and your theories about "The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle" by Stuart Turton.
Saturday, August 3
Calling all sixth- through 12th-graders and their parents! Does the thought of going back to school have you down? Register for this free spa day and unwind in the library from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Relax with a sheet mask, drink some tea, and create whipped coconut oil body butter. Registration is required, so call to sign up.
Head to the Stacks After Sunset for a Bowie Bash starting at 5 p.m. An avid reader, David Bowie was one of the first celebrities to pose for the American Library Association’s READ campaign. Adults ages 18 and up are invited to dress up and rock out while we celebrate the singer-songwriter, actor, producer, and artist at the library. Get your face painted Bowie style, dress up, rock the lip sync contest, and have fun with a quick round of Bowie trivia!
Monday, August 5
Polish up your Spanish with Spanish II starting at noon. Take your basic conversational Spanish to the next level with this free 12-week class. No registration is required. New students are welcome, even if you miss the first week or two of the class.
Tuesday, August 6
It’s a Curious George Party! Find out what that naughty little monkey is up to! Hear some Curious George stories, play some monkey games, and do a craft. This program is for kids of all ages.
Wednesday, August 7
Hola! Get started with basic conversational Spanish with this free class. No registration is required. New students are welcome, even if you miss the first week or two.
Huachuca City Library
506 Gonzales Blvd.
520-456-1063
Check in with their Facebook page as they recover from their back to school event and set up a season of cool events.
Tombstone City Library
210 S. 4th St.
520-457-3612
Hours 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.
The Tombstone City Library is located in the heart of historic Tombstone, and offers books, movies, and a variety of special programs as well as access to materials from public libraries across Cochise County.