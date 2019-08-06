Bisbee
Copper Queen Library
6 Main St.
San Jose Library Annex
519 Melody Lane
520-432-4232
Everything is free unless a price is noted.
Thursday, August 8
The STEAM Ahead Kids’s Club meets from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Annex. Parents, caregivers, and their children will read about a do projects in science, technology, engineering, art and math.
Yoga Instructor Sharon Stetter's Kids Yoga and Mindfulness Class is a fun and engaging program for kids ages 3 - 8. The group meets from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. Children stretch, move, and grow physically, socially and emotionally, while having a ton of fun. Mats are provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own towel or mat to work on.
Friday, August 9
The Annex presents Science Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a guided program from 1 to 3 p.m. Play in the science lab and conduct your own experiments.
There’s a Maker Space at the Annex where you can create projects and work up your own ideas. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Bisbee-area parents, caregivers, and toddlers meet for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and songs at Preschool Story Hour starting at 10:30 a.m.
Get some help preparing for the Altered Book Show. Tamara Page will lead an Assemblage Boxes Workshop from noon to 3 p.m. Pre-but blank books and art materials will be provided. Bring embellishments. Space is limited, so stop by the front desk or call to sign up.
Monday August 12
Come to an hour of Open Play at San Jose Library Annex, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Preschoolers birth to five can play with toys, create art, and read books while parents and caregivers socialize and make new connections.
Tuesday August 13
The Copper Queen Garden Club meets from 2 to 3 p.m. with Kathy Parke.
Film Screening : "Stay Human" begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Main Library. Award-winning musician Michael Franti takes you on a personal journey through his songs and stories -- facing adversity as a child, struggling to find his voice as a musician, and how he came to find inspiration through stories. The film is not rated and runs 94 minutes.
Wednesday August 14
The San Jose Annex's Little Book Club is for parents and caregivers and children ages birth to five. Enjoy an hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., of reading, singing, crafts, and creative movement. Snacks are provided, and books are there to sign out and take home.
The film “The Public” screens at the Bisbee Royale, 94 Main St. The doors open at 5 p.m. and the film starts at 6 p.m. Homeless people take over a Cincinnati library during a cold snap. This David versus Goliath story tackles some challenging issues: homelessness and mental illness and sets the drama inside one of the last bastions of democracy-in-action: your public library. Food and drink are available. Admission is free.
Sierra Vista
Sierra Vista Public Library
2600 E. Tacoma Ave.
520-458-4225
Everything is free unless a price is noted.
Thursday, August 8
Young people, 16 and up, learn an easy, yarn and string craft. They’ll make macrame plant hangers to spruce up a room or a garden. Free but first-come, first-served as supplies last. Meet at 4:30 p.m.
Friday, August 9
At Socrates Cafe people of diverse backgrounds meet to choose topics for discussion and exchange thoughts, analyses and related life experiences, not politics or religion. One goal of Socrates Cafe is to gain a better understanding of human nature. Everyone is welcome to participate in lively, far-reaching discussions. The meetings are free and begin at 10:30 a.m.
The Puzzle Exchange begins at 3:30 p.m. and ends just 20 minutes later. Bring puzzles to exchange in this wild and woolley trading fest.
Saturday, August 10
Books and Art for Kids begins this Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Create artwork similar to what you see in your favorite picture book. During each of three sessions, children dive into different styles of artwork and create a piece of their own in that style. For second through fifth grade. Space is limited. Registration is required for each session. Call to sign up. Meets August 10, 17, 24.
Monday, August 12
Polish up your Spanish with Spanish II starting at noon. Take your basic conversational Spanish to the next level with this free 12-week class. No registration is required. New students are welcome, even if you miss the first week or two of the class.
Wednesday, August 14
Hola! Get started with basic conversational Spanish with this free class. No registration is required. New students are welcome, even if you miss the first week or two. The class begins at 5:30 p.m.
Film Club meets at 6 p.m. to discuss The Night of the Hunter, a noir thriller. Ages 16 and up and admission is free. Limited copies of each film selection available at Circulation and through the online catalog.
Huachuca City Library
506 Gonzales Blvd.
520-456-1063
Check in with their Facebook page as they recover from their back to school event and set up a season of cool events.
Tombstone City Library
210 S. 4th St.
520-457-3612
Hours 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.
The Tombstone City Library is located in the heart of historic Tombstone, and offers books, movies, and a variety of special programs as well as access to materials from public libraries across Cochise County.