Bisbee
Copper Queen Library
6 Main St.
San Jose Library Annex
519 Melody Lane
520-432-4232
Everything is free unless a price is noted.
Thursday, August 15
• The STEAM Ahead Kids’s Club meets from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Annex. Parents, caregivers, and their children will read about a do projects in science, technology, engineering, art and math.
• Yoga Instructor Sharon Stetter’s Kids Yoga and Mindfulness Class is a fun and engaging program for kids ages 3 — 8. The group meets from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. Children stretch, move, and grow physically, socially and emotionally, while having a ton of fun. Mats are provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own towel or mat to work on.
• FreeWrite Alumni meet from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Main Library Meeting Room.
• The City Manager is having an office hour from 4 to 5 p.m.
Friday, August 16
• The Annex presents Science Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a guided program from 1 to 3 p.m. Play in the science lab and conduct your own experiments.
• There’s a Maker Space at the Annex where you can create projects and work up your own ideas. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Bisbee-area parents, caregivers, and toddlers meet for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and songs at Preschool Story Hour starting at 10:30 a.m.
Monday, August 19
• Come to an hour of Open Play at San Jose Library Annex, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Preschoolers birth to five can play with toys, create art, and read books while parents and caregivers socialize and make new connections.
Tuesday, August 20
• Doug Hocking talks about Tom Jeffords: Friend of Cochise at 5:30 p.m. at the Main Library. Hocking penned the first full-length biography of the Western legend Tom Jeffords, immortalized by Jimmy Stewart in 1950s Broken Arrow. He reveals that while the myths surrounding those events may have clouded the truth a bit, Jeffords was almost as brave and impressive as the legend has it.
Wednesday August 21
• The San Jose Annex’s Little Book Club is for parents and caregivers and children ages birth to five. Enjoy an hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., of reading, singing, crafts, and creative movement. Snacks are provided, and books are there to sign out and take home.
• Who Cares? We Do? The Area Council on Aging presents a Caregivers Workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Main Library. If you are caring for an elderly or disabled family member, a friend or neighbor or just considering a Caregiver Role, join this free workshop for unpaid caregivers. You will find it to be a valuable source of information from the SEAGO Area Agency on Aging Family Caregiver Support program and services.
Sierra Vista
Sierra Vista Public Library
2600 E. Tacoma Ave.
520-458-4225
Everything is free unless a price is noted.
Thursday, August 15
• Loved the movie? Make yourself an Ugly Doll. Kids in grades K-4 will be able to create their own personal Ugly Dolls. There will be a no-sew option for those who need it. Registration is required. Call or stop by the library to register.
• Save your friends from an exploding bomb — or not at Stacks After Sunset: Bond Night! Adults ages 18 and up are invited to play Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes! One player is trapped in a room with a ticking time bomb they must defuse. The other players are the “Experts” who must give instructions to defuse the bomb by deciphering information found in the Bomb Defusal Manual. There’s a catch: the Experts can’t see the bomb, so everyone will need to talk it out – fast! Call to register.
Friday, August 16
• Tweens who love the Ugly Dolls get a chance to make their own personal Ugly Doll also. Simple sewing skills are recommended. This program is for grades 5 and up and registration is required. Call or stop by the library to register.
Saturday, August 17
• Books and Art for Kids continues this Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Create artwork similar to what you see in your favorite picture book. During each of three sessions, children dive into different styles of artwork and create a piece of their own in that style. For second through fifth grade. Space is limited. Registration is required for each session. Call to sign up. The group meets August 24 also.
Monday, August 19
• Polish up your Spanish with Spanish II starting at noon. Take your basic conversational Spanish to the next level with this free 12-week class. No registration is required. New students are welcome, even if you miss the first week or two of the class.
Wednesday, August 21
• Hola! Get started with basic conversational Spanish with this free class. No registration is required. New students are welcome, even if you miss the first week or two. The class begins at 5:30 p.m.
Huachuca City Library
506 Gonzales Blvd.
520-456-1063
Check in with their Facebook page as they recover from their back to school event and set up a season of cool events.
Tombstone City Library
210 S. 4th St.
520-457-3612
Hours 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.
The Tombstone City Library is located in the heart of historic Tombstone, and offers books, movies, and a variety of special programs as well as access to materials from public libraries across Cochise County.