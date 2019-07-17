Bisbee
Copper Queen Library
6 Main St.
San Jose Library Annex
519 Melody Lane
520-432-4232
Everything is free unless a price is noted.
Thursday, July 18
• Yoga Instructor Sharon Stetter’s Kids Yoga and Mindfulness Class is a fun and engaging program for kids ages 3 — 8. The group meets from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. Children stretch, move, and grow physically, socially and emotionally, while having a ton of fun. Mats are provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own towel or mat to work on.
Friday, July 19
• The Annex presents Science Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a guided program from 1 to 3 p.m. Play in the science lab and conduct your own experiments.
• There’s a Maker Space at the Annex where you can create projects and work up your own ideas. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Huachuca Area Herpetological Association brings snakes and reptiles to the library at 10:30 a.m. There should be plenty of opportunities for “hands-on” knowledge.
• Bisbee-area parents, caregivers, and toddlers meet for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks and songs at Preschool Story Hour starting at 10:30 a.m.
Monday, July 22
• Come to an hour of Open Play at San Jose Library Annex, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Preschoolers birth to five can play with toys, create art and read books while parents and caregivers socialize and make new connections.
• Today’s Space Movie is Flash Gordon. NASA scientists claim an unexpected eclipse and “hot hail” are nothing to worry about. Dr. Hans Zarkov knows better, and takes football star Flash Gordon and travel agent Dale Arden with him into space to rectify things. The 1980 movie runs from 1 to 3 p.m. It’s rated PG.
Tuesday, July 23
• Stop by the Annex for Tinker Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for open tinkering or 1 to 3 p.m. for a guided program led by Wendy West of the Cochise County 4H and the UA Cooperative Extension.
• Thoughtful Life Conversations Advance Care Planning Workshop meets at 5:30 p.m. The workshop helps you begin the conversation and outlines a process to ensure priorities and preferences for end-of-life care are known, documented and honored.
Wednesday, July 24
• Today the Summer Reading Program meets at the Bisbee City Pool at 10:30 a.m. for a pool party and barbeque.
• The San Jose Annex’s Little Book Club is for parents and caregivers and children ages birth to five. Enjoy an hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., of reading, singing, crafts, and creative movement. Snacks are provided, and books are there to sign out and take home.
• Fun with Math and Science meets at 11:30 a.m. for “Measurement, Hypothesizing, and Experimenting” for kids in preschool.
Sierra Vista
Sierra Vista Public Library
2600 E. Tacoma Ave.
520-458-4225
Thursday, July 18
• Wildman Phil brings his comedy, antics, and some of his reptile friends, including Stumpy the Tortoise to the library starting at 1 p.m. This program offers fun for all ages! Sponsored by the Friends of the Sierra Vista Public Library.
• Hour of Code starts at 4:30 p.m. Youth in grades six and up practice their coding skills at this free staff-led program that pulls from Code.org and other online resources. Registration is required. Call 520-458-4225 to sign up.
Friday, July 19
• Summer Reading Series starts at 2:30 p.m. The theme is “A Universe of Stories.” Explore space-themed books, games, activities, and crafts. This program is free and for grades K–5 only. Space is limited, so call or stop by the library to register.
• Youth in grades 5 and up get to make a DIY Patriotic Windsock using our textile arts materials starting at 4 p.m. Space is extremely limited. Call to register.
• Stacks After Sunset: Laser Tag for Adults starts at 6:30 p.m. You’ll get to shoot those lasers in and among the stacks. Call to sign up.
Saturday, July 20
• All youth chess players ages 8 and up are invited to compete in this fun tournament! Prior participation in the Youth Chess Club is not required. The tournament will begin at 10:30 a.m. and continue until the final match is complete.
Huachuca City Library
506 Gonzales Blvd.
520-456-1063
Thursday, July 18
• A Universe of Stories for Grades K — 2 blasts off at 9:30 a.m. Prizes and fun. At 10:30, preschoolers can join the Universe.
• Huachuca City Community Garden Produce Give-Away delivers fresh produce from the community garden Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays through July 30 from 10 a.m. until gone.
Friday, July 19
• A Universe of Stories for grades 3 to 6 starts at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday, July 24
• “Eat Smart, Live Strong” a Nutrition Workshop for Older Adults in Council Chambers at Huachuca City Town Hall on July 10, 17, 24 and 31 at 10:00 am. The workshop will be conducted by a nutrition specialist from the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension. Contact Denise Mazanek 520-458-8278 ext 219 or the Huachuca City Library for more information.
• Universe of Stories for Preschoolers meets at 10:30 a.m.
• Every Wednesday until July 31 the library offers Digital Drop-In Tech Help from 1 to 3 p.m. Bring your questions and your devices (with passwords and logins) and get one-to-one assistance. Workshops are made possible by the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Tombstone City Library
210 S. 4th St.
520-457-3612
Hours 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.
• Give the Library a call about their Summer Reading Program.