Bisbee
Copper Queen Library
6 Main St.
San Jose Library Annex
519 Melody Lane
520-432-4232
Everything is free unless a price is noted.
Thursday, July 25
Yoga Instructor Sharon Stetter's Kids Yoga and Mindfulness Class is a fun and engaging program for kids ages 3 - 8. The group meets from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. Children stretch, move, and grow physically, socially and emotionally, while having a ton of fun. Mats are provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own towel or mat to work on.
Friday, July 26
The Annex presents Science Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a guided program from 1 to 3 p.m. Play in the science lab and conduct your own experiments.
There’s a Maker Space at the Annex where you can create projects and work up your own ideas. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Bisbee-area parents, caregivers, and toddlers meet for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and songs at Preschool Story Hour starting at 10:30 a.m.
Bring the family to see Muppet Treasure Island at the Annex. The film is a reworking of Stevenson's tale, but it’s the Muppets who search for buried treasure. Young Jim Hawkins is given a treasure map by a mysterious sailor and sets sail with his friends the Great Gonzo and Rizzo the Rat. The film starts at 1 p.m. It’s rated G and runs 99 minutes. Call 520-432-4232 for more information.
Monday July 29
Come to an hour of Open Play at San Jose Library Annex, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Preschoolers birth to five can play with toys, create art, and read books while parents and caregivers socialize and make new connections.
Ken Lamberton’s Poetry Critique Society, meets from 5 to 7 p.m. Poets workshop poems with the goal of publishing. Bring a printed copy of your work for duplication to share.
Tuesday July 30
Stop by the Annex for Tinker Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for open tinkering or 1 to 3 p.m. for a guided program led by Wendy West of the Cochise County 4H and the UA Cooperative Extension.
Glenn Minuth speaks on Cochise County Cowboys at 5:30 p.m. Back in the late 1800s, the lines were not always distinct between the outlaw element and law enforcement. Minuth presents new meaning to add to our understanding of local history.
Wednesday July 31
The San Jose Annex's Little Book Club is for parents and caregivers and children ages birth to five. Enjoy an hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., of reading, singing, crafts, and creative movement. Snacks are provided, and books are there to sign out and take home.
Sierra Vista
Sierra Vista Public Library
2600 E. Tacoma Ave.
520-458-4225
Everything is free unless a price is noted.
Thursday, July 25
Kids learn to code by following Code.org curriculum. The ability to read and follow directions is required. This event is recommended for youth in grades three through five. Registration is required and space is limited. Call to sign up.
Finish your day with Sunset Meditation on the outdoor stage at 7 p.m. Brooke Maydewell, from Maydewell Yoga leads the session. Bring a mat, water, and be prepared to relax to the sound of the amazing singing bowls. For beginners or seasoned yogis who need an end of the week break. This event is for adults and teens ages 14 and up. No registration is required.
Friday, July 26
Socrates Cafe meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Exchange ideas embracing the Socratic method.The goal of Socrates Cafe is to build a more inclusive world, gain a better understanding of human nature.
Bring up the level of your job search with a new, polished resume. Using provided software, you’ll get help to build your résumé, save it, and upload it online. Registration is required. Call, stop by the library, or email Susan.Abend@SierraVistaAZ.gov to sign up.
There are just a few slots left for Stacks After Sunset: Harry Potter Escape Room. Adults ages 18 and up are invited to use everything you have, including your magic wand — and your faux Harry Potter glasses — in order to concoct a way out of the room before time runs out. Each session holds 4 people and lasts 30 minutes. Space is limited so you must attend your assigned session. Call to sign up.
Saturday, July 27
Kids celebrate the end of summer with Eric Gilliam’s magic show. The show starts at 2 p.m. and is for magic loving kids of all ages. Sponsored by the Friends of the Sierra Vista Public Library.
Finish off a summer of good reads with some jazz at the free End of Summer Reading Jazz & Rock Fest at 5 p.m. Local favorite rock and jazz band Desert Fever plays on the library’s outdoor stage. Bring something to sit on, some snacks and a cold drink, and relax to the sounds of some solid standards. All ages are welcome.
Sunday, July 28
Greet the day with a meditative stretch at the Sunday Sunrise Barre. Bring a towel, yoga mat, and water to this functional class designed to increase flexibility, balance, and posture. The movements draw from ballet, Pilates and yoga. For all levels of fitness. Ages 16 and up welcome, and no registration is required. Enter the library through the patio doors.
Monday, July 29
The Lego Club meets at 3:30 p.m. Legos are provided. Kids ages 6 - 12 bring imagination. No registration required.
Tuesday, July 30
Children 1 to 4 who love blocks are invited to Little LEGO Builders at 5:30 p.m. Bring your child to this fun drop–in event and let them explore the joy of building with different types of blocks.
Wednesday, July 31
Teen Anime Club meets at 4:30 p.m. in The Vault. For 7th through 12th grade.
Huachuca City Library
506 Gonzales Blvd.
520-456-1063
Thursday July 25
Huachuca City Community Garden Produce Give-Away delivers fresh produce from the community garden Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays through July 30 from 10 a.m. until gone.
Wednesday July 24
"Eat Smart, Live Strong" a Nutrition Workshop for Older Adults in Council Chambers at Huachuca City Town Hall on July 31 at 10 am. The workshop is led by a nutrition specialist from the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension. Contact Denise Mazanek 520-458-8278 ext 219 or the Huachuca City Library for more information.
Every Wednesday until July 31 the library offers Digital Drop-In Tech Help from 1 to 3 p.m. Bring your questions and your devices (with passwords and logins) and get one-to-one assistance. Workshops are made possible by the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Tombstone City Library
210 S. 4th St.
520-457-3612
Hours 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.
The Tombstone City Library is located in the heart of historic Tombstone, and offers books, movies, and a variety of special programs as well as access to materials from public libraries across Cochise County.