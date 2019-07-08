Bisbee
Copper Queen Library
6 Main St.
San Jose Library Annex
519 Melody Lane
520-432-4232
Everything is free unless a price is noted.
Thursday, July 11
Find interactive nature programs with Zach Palma from Coronado National Monument at The Annex from 1 to 3 p.m.
Yoga Instructor Sharon Stetter's Kids Yoga and Mindfulness Class is a fun and engaging program for kids ages 3 - 8. The group meets from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. Children stretch, move, and grow physically, socially and emotionally, while having a ton of fun. Mats are provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own towel or mat to work on.
Friday, July 12
The Annex presents Science Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a guided program from 1 to 3 p.m. Play in the science lab and conduct your own experiments.
There’s a Maker Space at the Annex where you can create projects and work up your own ideas. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Bisbee-area parents, caregivers, and toddlers meet for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and songs at Preschool Story Hour starting at 10:30 a.m.
Bisbee After Bisbee ‘17 is an all day (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) event with the Bisbee '17 team, POV and Arizona Public Media. The sessions include history, Laurie McKenna’s Undesirables project, reflecting on the meaning and the making, and “a friendly disagreement.” Get more information on the Copper Queen Library’s Facebook page.
Monday July 15
Come to an hour of Open Play at San Jose Library Annex, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Preschoolers birth to five can play with toys, create art, and read books while parents and caregivers socialize and make new connections.
Today’s Space Movie is Spaceballs. Mel Brooks and Rick Moranis star in this “fantasy/parody” about a planet that had used up all its air. The 1987 movie runs from 1 to 3 p.m. It’s rated PG-13.
Tuesday July 16
Stop by the Annex for Tinker Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for open tinkering or 1 to 3 p.m. for a guided program led by Wendy West of the Cochise County 4H and the UA Cooperative Extension.
Historian Doug Hocking presents a discussion of The Black Legend: Apache Chief Cochise, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Main Library.
Wednesday July 17
Today the Summer Reading Program meets at 10:30 a.m. This week’s theme is Science Lab: Space Guest Quest: Discovering Objects in the Universe with Virtual Reality.
The San Jose Annex's Little Book Club is for parents and caregivers and children ages birth to five. Enjoy an hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., of reading, singing, crafts, and creative movement. Snacks are provided, and books are there to sign out and take home.
Fun with Math and Science is off for the week. Next meeting July 24.
Gretchen Hill leads Youth FreeWrite from 1 to 2:30 p.m. It’s a creative writing class using prompts to encourage writing. This program is for ages 8 to 18.
Watch Robert Mueller’s Testimony Live at 5:30 p.m.
Sierra Vista
Sierra Vista Public Library
2600 E. Tacoma Ave.
520-458-4225
Thursday, July 11
There's still time to sign up for the Summer Reading Program and explore a Universe of Stories! Readers of all ages can sign up online and then log their minutes to earn prizes.
Teen readers can even qualify for the End of Summer Reading Teen Lock-In running from the evening of Saturday, July 20, into the morning of Sunday, July 21. They must earn at least 750 points by July 13 and register by calling (520) 458-4225 before close of business that day.
Kids Code starting at 4:30 p.m. Kids learn to code by following Code.org curriculum. The ability to read and follow directions is required. This event is recommended for youth in grades three through five. Registration is required and space is limited. Call to sign up.
Friday, July 12
An Hour to Kill: Mystery and Crime Book Club will lunch (BYO) and discuss “The Postman Always Rings Twice” by James Cain. Admission is free. This is a great opportunity to make new friends and engage your brain – if you dare! No registration required.
Summer Reading Series starts at 2:30 p.m. The theme is “A Universe of Stories.” Explore space-themed books, games, activities, and crafts. This program is free and for grades K–5 only. Space is limited, so call or stop by the library to register.
Bring the puzzles you’ve finished and pick up some new ones at the Puzzle Exchange from 3:30 to 3:50 p.m. Yes, it’s free, and it’s that fast and furious.
Kids entering 5th to 7th grades can play Laser Tag from 6:30 to 8 p.m. -- after the library closes. There will be crafts and games while they wait their turns. Space is limited. Call or stop by to register.
Saturday, July 13
Cooks gather from noon to 12:30 p.m. to swap cookbooks and recipes.
Just a few days left for the Summer Reading Series, 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. Explore “A Universe of Stories,” through space-themed books, games, activities, and crafts. For grades K to 5 only. Space is limited, so call or stop by the library to register.
Youth Chess Club meets from noon to 3 p.m. Whether you’re new to chess or a master, you’re welcome at this free club led by volunteer Rob Robertson. Let chess become your superpower and learn to use logic and critical thinking skills. For youths ages 8 and up. No registration is required.
Monday, July 15
Bring friends and objects for a hands-on program of “Awesome Objects,” starting at 1 p.m. It’s Show & Tell for Grownups. This month’s topic is Water.
Wednesday, July 17
The Book Discussion group will talk about “Women in Love” by D.H. Lawrence from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Open to anyone who loves to read and discuss books.
Huachuca City Library
506 Gonzales Blvd.
520-456-1063
Thursday July 11
A Universe of Stories for Grades K - 2 blasts off at 9:30 a.m. Prizes and fun. At 10:30, preschoolers can join the Universe.
Friday July 12
A Universe of Stories for Grades 3 to 6 starts at 9:30 a.m.
Saturday July 13
Psychic and medium Rhonda Hull offers a free seminar on animal communication. She’ll help you better understand your furry companions, living on either side of the rainbow bridge. Visit beelieveparanormal.com.
Wednesday July 17
Universe of Stories for Preschoolers meets at 10:30 a.m.
Every Wednesday, until July 31 this library offers Digital Drop-In Tech Help from 1 to 3 p.m. Bring your questions and your devices (with passwords and logins) and get one-to-one assistance. Workshops are made possible by the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Tombstone City Library
210 S. 4th St.
520-457-3612
Hours 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.
Give the Library a call about their Summer Reading Program.