Bisbee
Copper Queen Library
6 Main St.
San Jose Library Annex
519 Melody Lane
520-432-4232
Thursday, September 26
• The STEAM Ahead Kids’s Club meets from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Annex. Parents, caregivers, and their children will read about a do projects in science, technology, engineering, art and math.
• City Manager, Theresa Coleman, will hold an office hour from 4 to 5 p.m.
Friday, September 27
• Play in the science lab and conduct your own experiments. The Annex presents Science Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a guided program from 1 to 3 p.m.
• There’s a Maker Space at the Annex where you can create projects and work up your own ideas. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Bisbee-area parents, caregivers, and toddlers meet for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and songs at Preschool Story Hour starting at 10:30 a.m.
• The San Jose Annex is showing a family film, The Book of Live, at 1 p.m. It’s a fantasy-adventure, telling the legend of Manolo, a hero and dreamer who sets off on an epic quest through magical, mythical and wondrous worlds in order to rescue his one true love and defend his village. Rated PG, 95 minutes.
• Join the Friends of the Copper Queen Library, Library Staff & Volunteers, and all of Bisbee from 2 to 4 p.m. to celebrate the Library’s recent recognition of The Best Small Library in America for 2019 by the Library Journal.
Monday, September 30
• Bring little ones to Open Play at the San Jose Annex starting at 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers (ages birth to five) play with toys, create art, and read books while parents and caregivers socialize and make connections.
• The Poetry Critique Society meets from 5 to 7 p.m. A peer-driven discussion following guidelines to ensure the process is positive and constructive. Participants are asked to bring a poem, complete or in-process,to share with the group.
Tuesday October 1
• “The Biggest Little Farm” screens at 5 p.m. It chronicles the eight-year quest of John and Molly Chester as they trade city living for 200 acres of barren farmland and a dream to harvest in harmony with nature. Featuring breathtaking cinematography, captivating animals, and an urgent message to heed Mother Nature’s call. Runtime: 92 minutes, Rated PG.
Wednesday October 2
• The San Jose Annex’s Little Book Club is for parents and caregivers and children ages birth to five. Enjoy an hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., of reading, singing, crafts, and creative movement. Snacks are provided, and books are there to sign out and take home.
Sierra Vista
Sierra Vista Public Library
2600 E. Tacoma Ave.
520-458-4225
Thursday, September 26
• Kids Code, for grades 3 to 5, meets at 4:30 p.m. Using a modified Code.org curriculum, kids can learn to code at this fun, free program. The ability to read, listen, and follow directions is required. No registration required, but space is limited.
• Meet the author of “Moonlight and Molly”, Maureen Harris, at 4:30 p.m. She will talk about how she wrote her Unicorn series and created the illustrations. Children will also participate in a unicorn-themed craft. This program is recommended for grades K-5.
Friday, September 27
• Toddler Storytime meets at 10:20 a.m. and is geared to children 18 months to 3 years of age. Children listen to short stories and music, and there’s playtime at the end. Adult participation is encouraged.
• Stacks After Sunset presents Ofrendas, an essential part of the Day of the Dead celebrations. The word means offering in Spanish. They are also called altares or altars, but they are not for worship. Ofrendas are set up to remember and honor the memory of ancestors. Learn the significant parts and craft some of the components to take home and create your own ofrenda. To register, stop by the library, call, or email Susan.Abend@SierraVistaAZ.gov.
Monday, September 30
• Kids who love to build are invited to the LEGO Club at 3:30 p.m. Recommended for ages 6 to 12. No registration is required.
Tuesday, October 1
• Baby Time meets at 10:20 a.m. and is geared to children birth to 18 months. Babies will enjoy songs, movement activities, rhymes, board books, and playtime. Adult participation is encouraged.
Huachuca City Library
506 Gonzales Blvd.
520-456-1063
• Their fall season is gearing up. In the meantime, check out these resources and activities:
Books and DVDs
Copying, Printing, and Faxing
Public Computers
Free Digital Literacy (computer) Classes
Summer Reading Program
Coding Club on Mondays at 3:45 pm
Electronics Class on Tuesdays at 3:30 (3rd grade and up)
Toddler/Preschool Storytime on Wednesdays at 10:30 am
Spotlight on Speaker Program featuring educational speakers for adults – on various Thursdays at 11 a.m.
Fun Fridays with STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) on Fridays at 1:30 pm
Tombstone City Library
210 S. 4th St.
520-457-3612
Hours 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.
The Tombstone City Library is located in the heart of historic Tombstone, and offers books, movies, and a variety of special programs as well as access to materials from public libraries across Cochise County.