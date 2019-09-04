Bisbee
Copper Queen Library
6 Main St.
San Jose Library Annex
519 Melody Lane
520-432-4232
Everything is free unless a price is noted.
Thursday, September 5
The STEAM Ahead Kids’s Club meets from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Annex. Parents, caregivers, and their children will read about a do projects in science, technology, engineering, art and math.
Yoga Instructor Sharon Stetter's Kids Yoga and Mindfulness Class is a fun and engaging program for kids ages 3 - 8. The group meets from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. Children stretch, move, and grow physically, socially and emotionally, while having a ton of fun. Mats are provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own towel or mat to work on.
FreeWrite Alumni, meets from 2 to 4 p.m. on the 1st & 3rd Thursdays.
Friday, September 6
Play in the science lab and conduct your own experiments. The Annex presents Science Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a guided program from 1 to 3 p.m.
There’s a Maker Space at the Annex where you can create projects and work up your own ideas. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Bisbee-area parents, caregivers, and toddlers meet for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and songs at Preschool Story Hour starting at 10:30 a.m.
Joan Reichl with the Cochise Area Reading Council will read to preschoolers and families at the Annex from 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 7
Remember, the Library is OPEN!
Monday, September 9
Preschoolers (ages birth to 5) play with toys, create art, read books while parents and caregivers socialize, make connections at Open Play, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the San Jose Library Annex.
Tuesday September 10
Mike Anderson talks about the history of the El Paso & Soutwestern Railroad from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The trains operated in Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas, with line extensions across the international border into Mexico. The railroad spurred economic growth and development in the area.
Wednesday September 11
The San Jose Annex's Little Book Club is for parents and caregivers and children ages birth to five. Enjoy an hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., of reading, singing, crafts, and creative movement. Snacks are provided, and books are there to sign out and take home.
The film, “Amazing Grace,” screens at 6 p.m. at the Bisbee Royale, 94 Main St. Doors open at 5 p.m. This is the resurrected documentary from Sydney Pollack that features Aretha Franklin recording her 1972 live gospel album. In 2007, dying of cancer, the director finally handed the documentary project over to producer and music enthusiast Alan Elliott. The film has met critical acclaim. Runtime : 1 hour, 29 minutes. Rated : G. Admission is free.
Sierra Vista
Sierra Vista Public Library
2600 E. Tacoma Ave.
520-458-4225
Thursday, September 5
It’s an Hour of Code! Youth in grades six and up practice their coding skills at this free staff-led program that pulls from Code.org and other online resources. Registration is required. Call to sign up.
Snuggle into pajamas and enjoy a special nighttime storytime from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. The staff will share stories, songs, rhymes, and more. This program is for children ages 5 and under and their families. No registration is required.
Friday, September 6
Toddler Storytime runs from 10:20 to 10:55 a.m. Children 18 months to 3 years listen to short stories, music, playtime at the end. Adult participation encouraged.
The Mystery Book Club, “An Hour to Kill,” meets at 1 p.m. Swing by with your bagged lunch for a lively discussion on "Cuckoo’s Calling" by Robert Galbraith. Meet fellow detectives for a good time.
STEAM Adventurers: this Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math program is for K-2 kids who love to explore all of the awesome things in the world. This month, you’ll explore fall-themed activities. Registration is required. Call or stop by #SVLibrary to sign up.
Tweens get into the Library at Twilight to play laser tag in the library after it closes. While waiting to play, create one of the provided crafts or play a board game.This event is for grades five through seven. Space is limited and registration is required. Call or stop by the library to register.
Saturday, September 7
The Little Library Bookstore, right next to the big one, is having a 50% off sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring your tote bags for great deals on books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles, and more. Call for details: 520-439-2250
Kids 3 to 10 can get into a special yoga storytime with the No Excuse Mom. Kids will have fun learning different yoga positions themed around Pokemon. Wear comfortable clothes and bring a yoga mat or a towel.
Tuesday, September 10
Baby Time meets at 10:20 a.m. and is geared to children birth to 18 months. Babies will enjoy songs, movement activities, rhymes, board books, and playtime. Adult participation is encouraged.
Tuesday Talks presents Nixon, 1 to 2 p.m. Richard Nixon remains widely viewed as pivotal figure in American military, diplomatic, and political history. Scholars classify him as liberal, moderate, and conservative. Learn more about this complex and contradictory character.
Learn the basics of computers, creating documents and email set-up. Perfect for the beginner! “Computing Made Easy” classes are held on the first and second Tuesday of the month from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the programming conference room. Please call to register as space is limited. For ages 18 and older.
Kids in grades 3–5 only test their skills against other kids in Super Smash Bros. from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, September 11
The library screens a movie for adults at 1 p.m. Indie favorites, major studio releases, and even oldies but goodies. Movie Matinees are free and popcorn is available while supplies last. Call to find out what's playing.
Film Club meets from 6 to 7 p.m. to discuss the 2014 film “The Double.” For ages 16 and up. Admission is free and no registration required. Limited copies of each film selection available at Circulation and through the online catalog.
Huachuca City Library
506 Gonzales Blvd.
520-456-1063
Their fall season is gearing up. In the meantime, check out these resources and activities:
Books and DVDs
Copying, Printing, and Faxing
Public Computers
Free Digital Literacy (computer) Classes
Summer Reading Program
Coding Club on Mondays at 3:45 pm
Electronics Class on Tuesdays at 3:30 ( 3rd grade and up)
Toddler/Preschool Storytime on Wednesdays at 10:30 am
Spotlight on Speaker Program featuring educational speakers for adults – on various Thursdays at 11:00 am, September through April
Fun Fridays with STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) on Fridays at 1:30 pm
Tombstone City Library
210 S. 4th St.
520-457-3612
Hours 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.
The Tombstone City Library is located in the heart of historic Tombstone, and offers books, movies, and a variety of special programs as well as access to materials from public libraries across Cochise County.