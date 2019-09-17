Bisbee
Copper Queen Library
6 Main St.
San Jose Library Annex
519 Melody Lane
520-432-4232
Everything is free unless a price is noted.
Thursday, September 19
The STEAM Ahead Kids’s Club meets from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Annex. Parents, caregivers, and their children will read about a do projects in science, technology, engineering, art and math.
FreeWrite Alumni meet from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Meeting Room.
City Manager Theresa Coleman meets with citizens from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Living Room.
Friday, September 20
Play in the science lab and conduct your own experiments. The Annex presents Science Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a guided program from 1 to 3 p.m.
There’s a Maker Space at the Annex where you can create projects and work up your own ideas. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Bisbee-area parents, caregivers, and toddlers meet for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and songs at Preschool Story Hour starting at 10:30 a.m.
Saturday, September 21
Becky Orozco leads a field trip to Camp Naco. Meet at Camp Naco on Newell St. at 10 a.m.
The Library is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Monday, September 23
Bring little ones to Open Play at the San Jose Annex starting at 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers (ages birth to five) play with toys, create art, and read books while parents and caregivers socialize and make connections.
Tuesday September 24
Banned Books Story Hour begins at 5:30 p.m. Parents and patrons read children's books that have been challenged or banned across the country. After the readings, there will be discussion on why the books were challenged and the meaning of intellectual freedom. The featured book will be Justin Richardson's “And Tango Makes Three,” which recounts the tale of two penguins who created a nontraditional family at the Central Park Zoo in 2005.
Wednesday September 25
The San Jose Annex's Little Book Club is for parents and caregivers and children ages birth to five. Enjoy an hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., of reading, singing, crafts, and creative movement. Snacks are provided, and books are there to sign out and take home.
Sierra Vista
Sierra Vista Public Library
2600 E. Tacoma Ave.
520-458-4225
Everything is free unless a price is noted. Check the Library’s Facebook page for new additions.
Thursday, September 19
It’s Pirate Day! Kids of all ages meet at 3:30 p.m. for International Talk Like a Pirate Day! They’ll be reading pirate stories and doing pirate activities and a craft.
Hour of Code meets at 4:30 p.m. Kids practice coding in a staff-led program that pulls from Code.Org and other online resources. Recommended for grades six and up. Participants must be able to read and follow written and verbal instructions. No registration required, but space is limited.
Adults get the chance to be creative at Stacks After Sunset: Paint Night from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The library supplies the paints and brushes while supplies last. This free event is for adults ages 18 and up. Space is limited, so first-come, first-served.
Friday, September 20
Toddler Storytime meets at 10:20 a.m. and is geared to children 18 months to 3 years of age. Children listen to short stories and music, and there’s playtime at the end. Adult participation is encouraged.
Saturday, September 21
The Fiction Writers Club meets at 2 p.m. Members discuss the challenges and processes used in crafting fiction. A different theme will be covered each month. There will be a writing exercise and a chance to have your work critiqued by fellow writers. This event is free and geared for adults but all ages are welcome.
Tuesday, September 24
Baby Time meets at 10:20 a.m. and is geared to children birth to 18 months. Babies will enjoy songs, movement activities, rhymes, board books, and playtime. Adult participation is encouraged.
Little LEGO Builders meet at 5:30 p.m. to build with Duplos and other blocks.
Wednesday, September 25
Catch a Movie Matinee, starting at 1 p.m. Enjoy indie favorites, major studio releases and oldies. Popcorn available while supplies last. Call to find out what's playing.
Teens can watch their favorite anime starting at 4:30 p.m. in The Vault. Open to youth in seventh through 12th grade.
Finish the day quietly with a Sunset Meditation at 5:45 p.m. in the grass by the outdoor stage. Maydwell Yoga leads the meditation with soothing and restful chants to help you find deep relaxation of body, mind, and heart. Bring a meditation/yoga mat, and some water. For adults and teens ages 14 and up. No registration is required.
Huachuca City Library
506 Gonzales Blvd.
520-456-1063
Their fall season is gearing up. In the meantime, check out these resources and activities:
Books and DVDs
Copying, Printing, and Faxing
Public Computers
Free Digital Literacy (computer) Classes
Summer Reading Program
Coding Club on Mondays at 3:45 pm
Electronics Class on Tuesdays at 3:30 (3rd grade and up)
Toddler/Preschool Storytime on Wednesdays at 10:30 am
Spotlight on Speaker Program featuring educational speakers for adults – on various Thursdays at 11 a.m. They open the series on September 26 with a talk on human trafficking.
Fun Fridays with STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) on Fridays at 1:30 pm
Tombstone City Library
210 S. 4th St.
520-457-3612
Hours 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.
The Tombstone City Library is located in the heart of historic Tombstone, and offers books, movies, and a variety of special programs as well as access to materials from public libraries across Cochise County.