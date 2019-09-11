Bisbee
Copper Queen Library
6 Main St.
San Jose Library Annex
519 Melody Lane
520-432-4232
Everything is free unless a price is noted.
Thursday, September 12
• The STEAM Ahead Kids’s Club meets from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Annex. Parents, caregivers, and their children will read about a do projects in science, technology, engineering, art and math.
• Yoga Instructor Sharon Stetter’s Kids Yoga and Mindfulness Class is a fun and engaging program for kids ages 3 — 8. The group meets from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. Children stretch, move, and grow physically, socially and emotionally, while having a ton of fun. Mats are provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own towel or mat to work on.
Friday, September 13
• Play in the science lab and conduct your own experiments. The Annex presents Science Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a guided program from 1 to 3 p.m.
• There’s a Maker Space at the Annex where you can create projects and work up your own ideas. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Bisbee-area parents, caregivers, and toddlers meet for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and songs at Preschool Story Hour starting at 10:30 a.m.
Saturday, September 14
• The Library is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tuesday September 17
• Petey Mesquitey appears at the CQL Garden Club at 2 p.m. for a presentation native plants. Mesquitey’s five-minute community radio show, Growing Native, on KXCI FM 91.3 has celebrated the beauty of the Sonoran Desert for 12 years.
• Todd Miller speaks at 5:30 p.m. about his book “Empire of Borders,” saying “The United States is outsourcing its Border Patrol abroad — and essentially expanding its borders in the process. The program is free and open to all.
Wednesday, September 18
• The San Jose Annex’s Little Book Club is for parents and caregivers and children ages birth to five. Enjoy an hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., of reading, singing, crafts, and creative movement. Snacks are provided, and books are there to sign out and take home.
• Aaron Bobrow-Strain writes and teaches about food politics, immigration, political economy, and the U.S-Mexico border. He’ll talk about his latest book, The Death and Life of Aida Hernandez : A Border Story at 3 p.m.
Sierra Vista
Sierra Vista Public Library
2600 E. Tacoma Ave.
520-458-4225
• Everything is free unless a price is noted. Check the Library’s Facebook page for new additions.
Thursday, September 12
• Kids Code meets at 4:30 p.m. Kids practice coding in a staff-led program that pulls from Code.Org and other online resources. Recommended for grades three through five. Participants must be able to read and follow written and verbal instructions. Registration is required and space is limited. Call or stop to sign up.
Friday, September 13
• Toddler Storytime meets at 10:20 a.m. and is geared to children 18 months to 3 years of age. Children listen to short stories and music, and there’s playtime at the end. Adult participation is encouraged.
• Socrates Cafe runs from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Exchange useful ideas embracing the Socratic method. Talk to build a more inclusive world, gain a better understanding of human nature.
• Another mad Puzzle Exchange starts at 3:30 p.m. and runs for a whole 20 minutes. Ready, set, go!
Tuesday, September 17
• Baby Time meets at 10:20 a.m. and is geared to children birth to 18 months. Babies will enjoy songs, movement activities, rhymes, board books, and playtime. Adult participation is encouraged.
Wednesday, September 18
• Preschool Storytime runs from 10:20 to 10:55 a.m. For children 3 to 5 years. Stories and music, crafts at the end. Adult participation is encouraged.
• The Book Discussion Group will talk about “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens starting at 10:30 a.m. The library reserves a few copies of the titles at the circulation desk. A drop-in book club, no signup required. For adults ages 18 and older.
Huachuca City Library
506 Gonzales Blvd.
520-456-1063
Their fall season is gearing up. In the meantime, check out these resources and activities:
Books and DVDs
Copying, Printing, and Faxing
Public Computers
Free Digital Literacy (computer) Classes
Summer Reading Program
Coding Club on Mondays at 3:45 pm
Electronics Class on Tuesdays at 3:30 (3rd grade and up)
Toddler/Preschool Storytime on Wednesdays at 10:30 am
Spotlight on Speaker Program featuring educational speakers for adults – on various Thursdays at 11 a.m. They open the series on September 26 with a talk on human trafficking.
Fun Fridays with STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) on Fridays at 1:30 pm
Tombstone City Library
210 S. 4th St.
520-457-3612
Hours 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.
• The Tombstone City Library is located in the heart of historic Tombstone, and offers books, movies, and a variety of special programs as well as access to materials from public libraries across Cochise County.