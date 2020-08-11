BISBEE — Continuing to reach out to the rural areas, the county Library District director Amadee Ricketts received approval to bring large print materials to the homebound, develop a program to make rural residents aware of locally grown foods and provide a print service for those with mobile devices.
The county Board of Supervisors acting as the Library District Board unanimously approved all three grant awards for Ricketts in the Tuesday meeting.
The “Large Print for Homebound Readers” grant will enhance access to large print books for readers across Cochise County thanks to a $4,000 mini-grant award from the Arizona State Library. All the funds will be used to purchase large print books, according to Ricketts.
Through the “Eat Local” grant project, library collections and events will educate Cochise County residents about locally grown foods and help them connect with local food producers. The program will be offered in the Fall at the rural branch libraries in Bowie, Elfrida, Portal, Sunizona and Sunsites as well as the seven municipal libraries in Cochise County.
“The grant funds will be used to purchase books, display materials and will cover speaker fees for authors or other presenters,” she noted. “Events will include book discussions and author talks.”
Some events may be permitted in person, while others will be available through a virtual format, she continued. If the public health situation requires it, all events can be presented virtually.
She plans to purchase books and display materials in fall 2020 through winter 2021. Related events will be offered beginning in spring 2021.
The county libraries provide printing services, but often that can tie up computers. To help people get what they need printed, another $4,000 mini-grant through the CARES Act from the Arizona State Libraries will provide funds to implement mobile printing service at the Portal and Sunsites library branches to enhance customer service and reducing wait times for public computer use, said Ricketts. The new software will enable customers to print from their own cell phones, tablets or laptops.
Any remaining funds will be allocated to sanitation supplies for the library branches to ensure a safe environment for staff, volunteers and the public, she concluded.