HEREFORD — When Arizona Arts Academy, a new hybrid school in Hereford, was forced to close last Wednesday because of storm damage, two local contractors came to the school’s rescue.
Aaron Kerr, owner of Mr. Fix It of Sierra Vista, and Issac Niu of Niu Construction, purchased materials and sent crews out to the school property to repair the damage at no cost to the academy.
“On August 10th we had a major rainstorm in our area,” said Brad Richardson, who co-owns the school with his wife, Darci. “According to WeatherBug, there were 62 lightning strikes in the area, and we had three of those strikes on our property. Between the rain, wind and lightning, we sustained significant damage.”
The Richardsons were in Phoenix at the time the storm hit and learned of the damage from people who contacted them.
“The Palominas Fire Department came out and looked at the property and recommended that we hire a contractor to make repairs,” Richardson said. “Aaron (Kerr) and Isaac (Niu) have children enrolled in our school. Both contractors sent crews to the property and started making repairs. They did this completely unsolicited,” he said.
Mr. Fix It sent roofers and electricians to the campus, while Niu Construction did drywall repair work, Richardson said.
“They made everything safe so our students could start school on Monday.”
Richardson praised the employees of both contractors for going “above and beyond,” and doing what was needed to get the school reopened for the kids.
“We are so appreciative of what they did for our school,” he said.
Kerr said the work involved four different buildings. All four needed roof repairs, some needed electrical work, while different buildings on the campus required new drywall and insulation.
“We placed sandbags around one of the classrooms to prevent flooding. We’re going to be returning to work on drainage in the area so water is diverted away from the building,” said Kerr, who added that Lowe’s provided the sandbags for that phase of the project.
“We had four roofers working on the buildings for four days and a couple of electricians worked there for three days,” he said. “We purchased a significant amount of materials for the work."
Every year, Mr. Fix It commits to a couple of community service projects. When Kerr saw the damage at Arizona Arts Academy, he immediately reached out to the Richardsons and offered to make the repairs.
“It was important to me to get the work done as quickly as possible so the students could return to school,” he said. “Brad and Darci Richardson have created a wonderful learning environment for these kids with great teachers.”
Nui Construction had eight crew members working on drywall repairs across the school campus, Richardson said.
“They had to repair the drywall in the culinary, music and dance room and office. Both contractors invested a lot of hours on the repairs, and we are extremely grateful."
The Richardsons purchased the Arizona Arts Academy property — formerly Huachuca Oaks Baptist Camp — in October 2020 and opened the academy in January.
“This kindergarten through twelfth-grade school started with about 150 students, and has grown to around 230 with a waiting list,” Kerr said. “They teach all the standards required by the state, as well as offer a variety of fine arts and extra-curricular activities.”
Some of those activities include music, theater, culinary classes, martial arts and gardening, to name a few of the school’s offerings.
The academy’s fine arts program incorporates a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics)-focused curriculum.
The K-12 school works with a variety of educational models to provide students with the tools they need to succeed, Darci Richardson said.
“We’ve had wonderful community support since opening the academy,” she added. “This latest incident with the storm damage and the help we received from Mr. Fix It and Niu Construction is an amazing example of that support. Our students are back in school because of their efforts.”