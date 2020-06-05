Local fitness center has new name, new owner

DOUGLAS - A popular local fitness center has undergone a name change and also has a new owner.
Justin and Monica Embrey, former owners of the CrossFit Fitness Center, located 559 Ninth Street, on the corner of Ninth and F Avenue, across the street from Brown Page Mortuary, have moved back to Indiana.
Unsure what to do with a business they had owned for just under two years, they agreed to sell it to one of their former clients, Uriel Cortez, who has since changed the name to The Box Strength and Fitness.
“When I came down here as a physical therapist (for Copper Queen Medical) I had a three-year contract,” Justin said. “This is the end of the three-years. I’m going to go back and start working on my PHD. We both have family back there and want to be back closer to them.”
Justin said he and his wife considered selling the fitness equipment when Cortez approached them about taking over the business.
“This was perfectly fine with us,” Justin said. “That’s what we would have rather had. We’d really like to see this place stay open.”
Monica said Douglas is truly a wonderful community and has been a good home to them the short time they have been here.
“We’re going to really miss this town,” she said. “We have lived in Sierra Vista, Bisbee and Douglas. Hands down, this place is much better than any other town.”
“I think (Uriel) is going to take this place to further heights,” Justin added. “He’s a youngin' so he has a lot better social media presence than we did.”
“We wanted somebody to take it over and keep it going,” Monica followed. “He’ll do well.”
Cortez, who serves as an assistant coach for the Douglas High School football team, said he’s excited about the challenge of owning his own business. His brother Ismael, will serve as his business partner.
“We’re basically going to offer the same type of programs they offered,” Uriel said. “The prices are going to go up slightly. It’s going to be $80 for unlimited classes Monday through Saturday; $55 for three days a week Saturday included and $10 for a pop-in plus you get two free classes.”
Signs around the fitness center encourage social distancing due to COVID-19; the disinfection of the equipment after each use; a limit of no more than 10 people per class; and most importantly, if you feel sick, to please stay home.
Hours for classes at The Box Strength and Fitness will be 5:30, 9 and 10 a.m., and 6 and 7 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday; 5:30, 9, and 10 a.m. and 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. On Friday their hours will be 5:30, 9 and 10 a.m. with just one, a 6 p.m. class in the evening. There will be an open gym from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Cortez is also offering a free summertime weekend program for all DHS athletes.
“All you have to do is show up with a student ID and you will be allowed to participate,” he said adding the free class is open to those seniors who just graduated. “We’re going to have a variety of activities as well as some hard, and not so hard workouts.”
Anyone wanting more information on the workouts is encouraged to stay connected through Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/theboxstrengthandfitness or call (520) 234-8271.