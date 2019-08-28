Becky Smyth and Duff Chambers know what it's like to have a child who is addicted to drugs. So they started a local support group.
The pair had known each other since 2016. But it in January 2018 when they saw each other at the Cochise County Jail visiting their respective children, they decided to do something to help themselves and hopefully help others in the same predicament.
"We were searching for resources," said the 57-year-old Smyth, a registered nurse who works for the Legacy Foundation. "I have a son who is struggling with addiction."
Ditto for Chambers, 77, a behavioral counselor at Tombstone High School whose daughter is also an addict: "We [Becky and I] spoke to each other and we started the group."
The two had heard of Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, or PAL. The organization - there are chapters all over the country - was founded by Michael Speakman in Phoenix in 2006. Speakman is a substance abuse counselor. As word of the Phoenix group and its meetings spread, volunteer facilitators like Smyth and Chambers were trained and new meetings spread across the Phoenix area, the rest of Arizona and at least 32 other states. In 2015, Speakman turned the organization over to a group of volunteer parents and they had it incorporated as a non-profit. They also developed an online training program and mentoring for other facilitators.
This past week was also the first National PAL Awareness Week. According to the PAL website, the latter involved events in the cities where PAL groups exist. The idea is to spread the word about the organization so that more groups will form.
The Sierra Vista chapter launched by Smyth and Chambers in March 2018 meets the first and third Mondays of the month, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Calvary Chapel, building B, 1155 E. Wilcox St.
It's important to know that anyone interested in joining the group does not have to be the parent of an addicted person, Smyth said.
"You can be the sibling, friend or relative of someone who is addicted," she said Wednesday.
Smyth said the local group has had as many as 15 members and as few as four: "We've had a meeting with only two of us."
The point is to provide support and education for anyone who is living with an addicted loved one, or is close to someone in the throes of drug addiction.
PAL differs from Al-Anon, Smyth said, because besides providing support, it also has an educational component. Al-Anon is a support group aimed at helping people who have an active or recovering alcoholic in their lives.
"Half of the [PAL] meeting is support and the other half is the educational," Smyth said.
Educational topics include: addiction cycle; traits and behavior; delayed emotional growth; role of the family; releasing your loved one; emotional detachment; setting realistic boundaries; accepting consequences; enabling behaviors; financial strings; steps of recovery and recognizing relapse.
For Chambers, who has a 34-year-old daughter in recovery in northern Arizona, the meetings have provided both support and
Smyth said she hopes more groups form in Cochise County.
