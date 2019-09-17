SIERRA VISTA — The fourth annual Kidz Bizz Konference kicks off this weekend. Aimed at budding Kidpreneurs, the primary focus is equipping young people with the skills needed to succeed in entrepreneurship. Offerings include workshops with topics ranging from etiquette to reading fluency.
This year’s conference received enough sponsorships and donations to cover the costs of the event, allowing all 30 participants to attend the two-day conference at no cost to families. Registration is free and open to children ages 6-13. Registration closes on Friday, Sept. 20.
In the past, the conference held its own version of “Shark Tank” where business-minded children pitched the ideas for a chance at winning a business startup package.
Local community members volunteer their time and expertise to conduct the workshops. This year’s breakout sessions include etiquette, boosting self-confidence and hip-hop fitness. This year’s conference will also include FOOD FEUD, a cooking competition where the children’s creativity will be tested as they utilize randomly selected utensils, small appliances and food items to make the most attractive and best-tasting dish — all within a 30-minute time period!
Every year, KIDZ BIZZ Konference selects an organization to which a donation will be made. This year, children will be asked to donate new or slightly used shoes, which will be donated to Soles for Souls.
KIDZ BIZZ Konference was founded by Sierra Vista residents Tracey Roar, Sundi Williams and Corneta Kelley and runs from Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 9 a.m-4:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 1:30-5:15 p.m. at the Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 147 S. Huachuca Blvd., Huachuca City.
For more info, kidzbizzkonference@gmail.com, facebook.com/kidzbizzkonference
— Submitted by Corneta Kelley