One local registered nurse is receiving accolades for her generous work.
Andrea White of Canyon Vista Medical Center was selected as the local 2022 Mercy Award winner. Her nomination was submitted to LifePoint Health, which will pick a corporate-wide winner.
Canyon Vista Medical Center is under the parent company LifePoint Health. The Mercy Award is a recognition event that allows for every hospital to nominate a recipient based on their community service and outstanding care.
White, who has been working for Canyon Vista for 25 years, is a clinical coordinator and a registered nurse for women and children’s services.
White took the certified nursing assistant program in high school, which piqued her interest for the work she does now. Currently she is in school to become a mental health nurse practitioner. Due to being in a rural area, expanding the option of mental health services is important to White.
“To me there was more of a need for that area, it’s lacking,” she said.
White also works as a child health care consultant for the county and provides education to families and ensuring safety standards in the family home. She’s also a CNA instructor at Buena High School with a class of 12 students. White said the class allows students to learn if they want to become a nurse or possibly pursue another position in the health care field.
Several students who have attended White’s classes and went to nursing school plan to return to work at the hospital.
“Full circle,” White said. “That’s what you need in a small facility, or a rural area, you need full circle. We always need staff. What’s a better way of staying in your community to provide those services?”
With the experiences in the emergency room or picking up shifts in the mental health unit, White has developed a connection with the hospital and enjoys the people she works with.
“This has always been home,” she said.
She explained that having services in place for those who struggle with postpartum depression is important, especially before a mom leaves the hospital. If the level of postpartum depression is high, then a mental health nurse practitioner along with a postpartum wellness counselor will assist the new parent.
“It’s OK to get help and it’s OK to speak up,” White said.
Part of a key strategy in being an efficient nurse while helping new parents, White explains everything she and her team are going to do. This allows for the patient to receive constant, effective communication.
“I would say you treat the patient like the way you want to be treated,” she said.
Yssa Encinas, clinical supervisor at Canyon Vista, won the Mercy Award in 2021. This year she nominated White for the award recognition.
Encinas said White helped her feel welcome at the hospital when she started 19 years ago and provided her the opportunities to learn and grow. They’ve been working together since 2003.
“We all have our good and bad days, but she seems to have more happy days at work,” Encinas said.
Encinas said White is involved with the youth community, most notably Project Graduation Tombstone High School.
Encinas would often see White at work with students from her classes at Buena. Later on, those students would become nurses and remember White years later for her positive advice.
“She gives them life lessons even while they’re doing their school work,” she said.