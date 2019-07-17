To the Editor
I would like to rebuke, condemn and in every way voice my strong disapproval towards Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick for her vote on impeachment of President Trump. Are you happy, Annie? You've been itching to make that statement for a year! No grounds? No problem for a hungry pack of progressive liberals! I bet you really felt bolstered by the anti-American communist group of buddies you now have -- The Squad! Never have I heard a more "deplorable" group of representatives than them. It would give me such pleasure to offer them this advice - "America, Love it or Leave it!" Or "If you don't like it here, leave"!! Am l a racist? No, 1 am not. But I'll be damned if I have to sit idly by while they -- the true Xenophobes -- denigrate our country! They who oppose our support for Israel. They who support open borders. They who can't give a nickel for our country’s protection, but can give all our hard earned dollars to people who've never earned any, and who show no respect for this Nation and our laws and values. The Socialists Democrats, the Liberals, whatever they liked to be called, are trashing America every chance they get. Don't like detention centers? Let's pull down the American flag, paint all over it, hang it upside down (oh yes, someone in Bisbee did that) and hang up the Mexican flag! I can't believe these people grew up with such complete lack of respect, character and education for how we treat this Country! One morning when I was in 6th grade, (a LONG time ago) I made the mistake of snickering to a friend about an earlier conversation while we were reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Boy, did I get in trouble! I was called out when we finished and ordered to stay after school and write the Pledge of Allegiance 10, 50 times on paper. The amount escapes me, the meaning does not. Anne Kirkpatrick, "The Squad", Colin Kaepernick, Nike and many more too numerous to name could really use a good 6th grade education.
Connie M McCormick
Sierra Vista, AZ