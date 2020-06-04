Jaylen Mcfadden of Buena High has committed to play at Division III Dean College in Franklin, Massachusetts.
Mcfadden missed the first 11 games of the 2019-2020 season with an ankle injury he suffered in early November. He returned Dec. 20 against Williams Field and Buena took off, winning 17 games in a row at one point and the 5A South Championship.
Mcfadden came to Buena prior to his junior year after playing his first two years of high school basketball at Wiesbaden High School, a Department of Defense school in Wiesbaden, Germany. At Buena, he averaged 12.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.4 rebounds in 19 games. He was named the 5A South Defensive Player of the Year and was a unanimous first team All-Region selection.
Submitted by Dave Glasgow