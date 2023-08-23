legislators 4

Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative CEO Jason Bowling was on hand as he participated in the Chamber of Commerce hosted legislators gathering in Sierra Vista.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

SIERRA VISTA — The “Press Room,” the new event space at Herald/Review headquarters in Sierra Vista, played host to Community Connect: Engage with Elected Officials Tuesday night, a mix and mingle opportunity with Cochise County state legislators.

A group of more than 40 turned out for the casual event headlined by state house members Lupe Diaz and Gail Griffin, and Sen. David Gowan, Republicans all.

Rep. Gail Griffin interacts at Tuesday’s meet your legislators event held at the Herald/Review offices in Sierra Vista.
District 19 Rep. Lupe Diaz chats while attending Tuesday’s event at the Herald/Review. Diaz and other state legislators were on hand to speak with the public. The event was hosted by the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce.

