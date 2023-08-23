District 19 Rep. Lupe Diaz chats while attending Tuesday’s event at the Herald/Review. Diaz and other state legislators were on hand to speak with the public. The event was hosted by the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce.
SIERRA VISTA — The “Press Room,” the new event space at Herald/Review headquarters in Sierra Vista, played host to Community Connect: Engage with Elected Officials Tuesday night, a mix and mingle opportunity with Cochise County state legislators.
A group of more than 40 turned out for the casual event headlined by state house members Lupe Diaz and Gail Griffin, and Sen. David Gowan, Republicans all.
Diaz and Griffin used the opportunity to solicit petition signatures, chat with constituents and spend five minutes apiece at the podium getting their political talking points polished ahead of the big election year that is to come.
Griffin led off and focused her message on the water rights of individual property owners, especially in counties like Cochise, which, she said, frequently take a back seat to the needs of Phoenix and Tucson.
Griffin boasted of the current legislature’s work, saying, “We are so far ahead of California on water management, we’re proving that one size does not fit all,” but noted that being a representative from a rural area makes the challenge greater. “We are not the state of Maricopa; and we in rural areas had to fight twice as hard to get our voices heard.”
Griffin also touted the current year’s budget as being less than 2021’s budget and said that the 2023 budget is likely to exceed 2022’s, but only barely.
Diaz, who celebrated his 35th year as pastor at the Grace Church in Benson last Sunday, used the opportunity to take a stab at social issues.
“Because I am a pastor, I am really concerned about issues that deal with faith, family and, of course, our freedom,” Diaz said from the podium. “Roe vs. Wade was turned around and we went back to the 1909 laws that I stand for.”
Diaz also spoke about his commitment to gun ownership rights and listed among this legislature’s chief accomplishments so far the Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA), which helps fund charter and private school tuition.
“That’s about parental rights, parental choice and we do believe in competition, which is really great,” Diaz said.
Chamber of Commerce Melany Edwards-Barton reminded the audience that the Chamber is non-partisan on political issues, except when it comes to legislation that would have a profound effect on local businesses.
“Because we are rural it’s hard to have a big voice down here, and we are lucky to have representatives who want to know what’s going on and how to help, but it’s hard to have a big voice,” Edwards-Barton said.
Gowan was late arriving by almost in hour, stuck in transit on his way back from Phoenix. Perhaps the bumpy road conditions the last few miles in informed his talk about the need for the Arizona Department of Transportation to fix up Cochise County highways.
He said he'd just received word that repair work is scheduled to begin in February 2024.
"I got those dollars settled four years ago and they've just been putting it off," Gowan said. "We needed them to start in February (2023) because this is too long. We seem to do Maricopa work a little quicker."
Gowan echoed the complaints of his fellow Cochise lawmakers regarding getting attention at the capitol for rural issues.
"It's the last straw with me," Gowan said over the road repairs. "We need to get this done."
