One fall day on a rough, rocky mesa in the Chiricahua Mountains more than 150 years ago, two U.S. Calvary captains and their companies of 61 soldiers encountered Cochise and approximately 100 of his warriors. The encounter was anything but peaceful. When the smoke cleared five hours later, two U.S. Army soldiers and an unknown number of Cochise’s warriors lay dead.
The captains recognized the skill and courage of Cochise and his men and mentioned them in their reports on the 1869 Battle at Chiricahua Pass. They also recommended their own men receive the Medal of Honor. Thirty-three medals were awarded.
“More soldiers received the Medal of Honor for this one-day battle than any other in the entire history of the United States, including World War II, Vietnam, the Civil War,” said Bill Cavaliere, president of the Cochise County Historical Society in Douglas. “Nobody knows about this. There is no marker there. There’s no plaque. Nothing. That’s an incredible record.”
There is another side to the story, however. For the Chiricahua Apache Nation, it was another battle in the war to protect its sacred lands. Hear the story from both sides when Cavaliere and the historical society commemorate the Battle of Chiricahua Pass with a new monument on Feb. 19.
Among the speakers will be Bill Tooahyaysay Bradford, the attorney general of the Chiricahua Apache Nation. He is interested in the project because the battle took place on what he said is sacred land.
“This was a battle like all of our battles,” Bradford said. “It was forced upon us. The U.S. was fighting a war of choice and a war of aggression ... This was not a war that we wanted.”
This event does come with some difficult thoughts.
“One of the things that’s upsetting is to see the nation’s highest award granted for killing us, and essentially fueling the seizure of land,” Bradford said.
Still, what both Cavaliere and Bradford hope for is that this monument will begin to acknowledge the difficult history of the United States and its First Nation people.
“When we look upon this, it’s not so much a joyful celebration at all,” Bradford said, “it’s more of a commemoration of why we were here, and is this the best we can do? Back then it could have been different, and I think this is an opportunity to reflect on that. We are in our time, just as they were in their’s, what could we be doing different so that people in 150 years would look back and say, ‘Well, they did well together. They lived in peace and harmony together. It wasn’t like it was in 1869.’ ”
Bradford believes this is a time for reflection.
“If we could go back in time to 1869, what would we tell both sides?” Bradford said.
Still, it is an event worth remembering.
“We are doing this because this battle occurred and you find battles — or I would even call them skirmishes — to a smaller degree that have monuments, that have signs there,” Cavaliere said. “This is notable for the number of medals of honor — the record — and for the skill that Cochise was able to portray to his adversaries.”
The outdoor presentation will be opened by members of the American Legion Fred Hilburn Post 11 of Douglas. The colors will be raised and the national anthem will be played. After the unveiling of the plaque and the speakers, everyone will move inside for a talk “about the history of the Battle of Chiricahua Pass,” Cavaliere said. “It will contain photographs taken at the actual site of the battle, photos of some of the people who figured in the incident, and photos of rare documents related to the battle. The PowerPoint was compiled, and will be presented by Craig McEwan, vice-president of the Cochise County Historical Society.”
That will be followed by a reception with refreshments. Reservations are not required and all the events are open to the public.