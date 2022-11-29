old tucson

A variety of facades along Main Street in Old Tucson advertise eateries and general stores that have been in such notable films as “Tombstone” and “Rio Bravo.” Photo taken Oct. 21, 2022.

 Paloma Garcia Cronkite News

TUCSON – It’s time again to step back into the Old West of Hollywood, with cowpokes and desperadoes, livery stables and a dirt main street lined with burnt adobe buildings. Historic Old Tucson, which was shut down by COVID-19 in 2020, reopened in October under new management.

In April, American Heritage Railways won the bid to take over the studio and immediately began planning events that would bring people to the southern Arizona landmark. That included a revival of the Halloween event Nightfall, a Christmas event called Yuletide, and Old Town Days.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?