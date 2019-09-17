HUACHUCA CITY — Huachuca City School’s football team won its first game since 2014 on Tuesday.
The Mustangs defeated St. David 46-24. Tuesday’s win also marked the first win in school’s history on their home field, which was completed earlier this year.
Coach Efrain Galvez told the Herald/Review prior to the start of the season that the school’s last win was in 2014, which was also the same year they finished first in their conference.
“It was definitely a good feeling to see the kids get a win (after all the) hard work and dedication that have been putting in,” Galvez wrote in a statement to the Herald/Review.